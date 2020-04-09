The number of coronavirus-related deaths in Michigan climbed over the 1,000 mark Thursday, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
The state reported a cumulative total of 21,504 confirmed cases of the virus on Thursday, and 1,076 deaths. That's 1,158 more confirmed cases and 117 more deaths than Wednesday's report.
Thursday's state report shows 59 cumulative confirmed cases in Ottawa County, up from Wednesday's 56. The Ottawa County Department of Public Health reported the first virus-related death in the county on Wednesday — a woman in her late 70s with underlying health conditions.
Governor extends stay-at-home order through April
LANSING (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Thursday extended Michigan's stay-at-home order through April 30, saying it must continue longer to combat the coronavirus pandemic that has sickened more than 21,000 people in the state and contributed to nearly 1,100 deaths.
Meanwhile, a Detroit-area health care system with hundreds of COVID-19 patients said it was seeing "glimmers of hope" as the number of people sent home exceeded the number appearing in emergency rooms.
Whitmer's first stay-home order took effect March 24 and would have expired next week. It still prohibits many employers from requiring workers to leave their homes unless necessary to protect life or conduct minimum basic operations. It also bars all gatherings outside a single household, except to care for a family member, though places of worship are exempt.
A new section of the measure puts restrictions on stores to reduce crowds. Large stores must limit the number of customers to no more than four at a time for every 1,000 square feet of space. Smaller stores have to cap capacity to 25 percent of occupancy limits.
Big-box stores cannot sell nonessential items, such as gardening and landscaping supplies for spring.
"If you're not buying food or medicine or other essential items, you should not be going to the store," the governor said.
She cautioned that a roughly three-week extension does not mean everything will go back to normal on May 1.
"It's going to take us some time to get through this crisis," Whitmer said. "While we hope to re-engage parts of our economy, we must always do so driven by what the best science, the best practices for our health dictate."
GOP criticism
Republicans who control the state Legislature criticized the extension, arguing the restrictions should be loosened in places with little growth in infections. They said businesses that can implement strict health and safety measures should reopen, regardless of whether the government deems them essential.
"After an initial three weeks of extraordinary restrictions on their freedoms and their livelihoods, our citizens have earned our trust and our faith in their ability to be an active part of keeping Michigan healthy and safe," said Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey.
The governor contended that adding more exceptions would make the policy more porous and less likely to succeed.
"It means more people are going to get sick," she said. "More people people are going to die and our economy is going to suffer for longer."
Hospital sees hope
The Henry Ford Health System reported 714 COVID-19 patients at its five hospitals in Detroit and the suburbs. More than 900 have been sent home in the past 30 days.
A senior executive, Dr. Steven Kalkanis, said "we are in the middle of this surge" but that the news was improving.
"We're actually discharging patients to home more than those that show up to the emergency room," Kalkanis said. "Secondly, we're getting patients successfully weaned off of ventilators more than those who need to go on ventilators. ... We do have several glimmers of hope."
Michigan reported at least 21,504 confirmed cases Thursday and 1,076 deaths from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. The number of new cases dropped 15 percent from Wednesday, while the latest number of deaths was virtually unchanged at 117.
About 80 percent of the people infected are in Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties and Detroit.
Roadside love
An Ottawa County couple, Tiffana and Tom Hoebeke, are making hearts out of wood and planting them along the road to honor health care workers during the outbreak, WOOD-TV reported.
"We're way out in the country, so the window display doesn't really work for us," said Tiffana, co-owner of Farm Day Camp in Wright Township.
Anyone who wants a name added can reach the Hoebekes on Facebook.
Nearly 385,000 more file unemployment claims in Michigan
LANSING (AP) — Nearly 385,000 people filed initial claims for unemployment in Michigan last week amid continued punishing economic consequences of the coronavirus pandemic — the third straight week of historically high claims.
More than 817,000 sought jobless benefits over the past three weeks. The state's 3.6 pecent unemployment rate will skyrocket when monthly employment reports are released in May and June.
The state has been overwhelmed by a flood of applications, and some of those out of work have had trouble applying online or by phone.
The Unemployment Insurance Agency is adding staff — nearly quadrupling the call center workforce to 500 total by the end of this week — and expanding call center hours.
"The third straight week of record unemployment claims shows the deep impact the COVID-19 pandemic is having on Michigan working families," said Jeff Donofrio, director of the Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity. "We're committed to making sure every eligible Michigander receives their full unemployment benefits during this crisis. The only way we'll be able to turn the corner economically is to slow and stop the transmission of this virus."
Recovering patient data to be shared
State officials say they will now start recording and reporting the number of patients who have recovered from the virus. According to the state website, there are now 56 people that have recovered from the virus.
The state says going forward, this information will be updated weekly and includes the number of people with a laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases who are 30 days out from their onset of illness.
"Recovered" is defined as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset.
The state emphasizes that the report of cumulative data is "provisional and subject to change.
