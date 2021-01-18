Michigan National Guard block the road leading to the Michigan State Capitol in Lansing during a small, armed demonstration at the Capitol on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. The Michigan State Police and Michigan National Guard stepped up their presence at the capital after warnings from the F.B.I.
TNS photo / Kimberly P. Mitchell, Detroit Free Press
Fears of mayhem at the Capitol in Lansing appeared overblown as no trouble was reported Sunday during a small protest.
A dozen or so self-described members of the Boogaloo Bois openly carried rifles and handguns, but no shots were fired and no altercations were reported. They wore masks as they spoke briefly outside the fence that encircled the Capitol building. They condemned government overreach and insisted they always intended a peaceful demonstration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.