The Michigan Department of Transportation has begun work on a multi-year construction project that will connect the southern stretch of U.S. 31 to I-94 outside Benton Harbor at long last.
The project to create a seamless U.S. 31 route from South Bend, Indiana, north along the lakeshore through Holland and Muskegon has been in the works for decades, but stalled 18 years ago, leaving the highway unfinished a few miles south of I-94 in Berrien County. As a result, drivers using the route currently have to exit the highway and take Napier Avenue for several miles before either re-entering U.S. 31 or entering I-94.
