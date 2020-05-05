LANSING — Michigan’s attorney general on Tuesday backed Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and told local law enforcement officials that her stay-at-home directive and restrictions on places of public accommodations are valid and enforceable despite Republican lawmakers’ refusal to extend an emergency declaration last week.
Dana Nessel, a Democrat, said her letter was necessary to clarify the situation after numerous legislators and other officials questioned the validity of the Democratic governor’s orders to curb the coronavirus. The measures, Nessel said, were a “valid exercise” of Whitmer’s broad emergency powers under a 1945 law.
