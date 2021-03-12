Berrien County Health Department nurse Emily Dickinson administers the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to Nikki Bernard, 70, of St. Joseph on Tuesday afternoon during a mass vaccination clinic held at Lake Michigan College’s Mendel Center in Benton Harbor. More than 2,000 doses were given to individuals by appointment during the largest clinic to date held by the department. Residents should visit the BCHD website to seek appointment times.
LANSING — Michigan announced Friday that all residents age 16 and up will become eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine on April 5, nearly a month before the May 1 date pledged by President Joe Biden.
People ages 16-49 with certain medical conditions or disabilities will qualify starting March 22, when 50- to 64-year-olds can begin getting shots under a previous announcement. Two days later, March 24, a federally selected regional mass vaccination site will open at Detroit's Ford Field to administer an additional 6,000 doses a day for two months.
