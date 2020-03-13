LANSING — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced Friday night that nine more adults have tested presumptive positive for coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 25, as of Friday night.
The specimens will be sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation testing.
The latest cases are:
— An adult male from Bay County with history of domestic travel.
— An adult female from Charlevoix County with history of international travel.
— An adult female from Detroit with history of international travel.
— An adult male from Macomb County with history of international travel.
— Two adult females and an adult male from Oakland County, one with history of international travel and two with unknown travel histories.
— Two adult females from Wayne County, one with history of domestic travel and the other with no history of travel.
