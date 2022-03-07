LANSING (AP) — Michigan drivers with auto insurance will soon starting getting previously announced $400 refunds per vehicle.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the state's top insurance regulator said Monday that a $3 billion transfer of surplus funds from the Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association to car insurers will be completed this week. The companies will have 60 days to issue the refunds — no later than May 9.
