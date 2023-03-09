Grand Haven, MI (49417)

Today

Light snow this morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. High 44F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%..

Tonight

Watching a potential winter storm. Cloudy with snow. Low 31F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches.