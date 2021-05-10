LANSING — Michigan on Monday surpassed a 55 percent COVID-19 vaccination rate, reaching a milestone that will lead to the automatic easing of in-person work restrictions in two weeks.
Employers currently must prohibit onsite work if employees' jobs can feasibly be done remotely. The state anticipates lifting the rule on May 24, said COVID-19 workplace safety director Sean Egan.
The 55 percent benchmark is the first of four under a plan outlined by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer less than two weeks ago.
"If you've gotten your safe, effective vaccine, thank you," Whitmer said Monday. "And if you haven't yet, I encourage you to speak to your doctor or your friends or family who've been vaccinated to learn about their experiences. Every day we get closer to putting this pandemic behind us and getting back to normal."
More than 4.4 million Michiganders ages 16 and older have received one dose.
At a 60 percent vaccination rate, capacity at sports stadiums, banquet halls, conference centers and funeral homes will rise to 25 percent after two weeks — and 50 percent at gyms. Restaurants and bars will no longer have an 11 p.m. curfew.
All indoor capacity limits will be lifted after 65 percent of eligible people have one shot, though social distancing will remain. At 70 percent, the state will rescind its mask and gatherings order and stop imposing broad mitigation measures unless unanticipated circumstances arise, such as vaccine-resistant variants. The state could delay eased restrictions in regions with high case rates.
