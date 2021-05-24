LANSING (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's administration on Monday loosened COVID-19 workplace safety rules so fully vaccinated employees can go without a mask and disregard distancing requirements.
Industry-specific regulations were rescinded. Restaurants and bars, for instance, can reopen pool tables and dance floors. Cleaning standards were softened.
As expected, the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration also lifted a requirement that employers prohibit onsite work if employees' job can be done remotely — clearing the way for a return to offices.
"The law no longer requires remote work," the Democratic governor said during a news conference at furniture manufacturer Steelcase in Grand Rapids. "I want to thank the employers who are taking this seriously and working with their employees to navigate things like child care and the work-life balance and ongoing personal health concerns."
