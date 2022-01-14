LANSING (AP) — More than $563 million in federal dollars is heading to Michigan to fix and maintain highway bridges.
The funding is from the Bridge Replacement, Rehabilitation, Preservation, Protection and Construction Program and will help repair about 1,240 bridges considered to be in poor condition, the state transportation department said Friday.
