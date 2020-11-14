The state Legislature had limited sessions this week with no roll call votes of general interest. So, rather than votes, this Roll Call Report describes some recent constitutional amendment proposals of general interest. All were referred to a committee with no further action at this time.
Senate Joint Resolution Q: Ban banning state employees from communicating with a legislator – Introduced by Sen. Tom Barrett (R), to place before voters in the next general election a constitutional amendment establishing that a state department or agency may not take disciplinary action against an employee because the employee communicates with a member of the Legislature or a member’s staff.
Source: MichiganVotes.org, a free, nonpartisan website created by the Mackinac Center for Public Policy, providing concise, nonpartisan and plain-English descriptions of every bill and vote in the Michigan House and Senate.
