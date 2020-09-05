Here’s how your local state lawmakers voted on legislation this week:
Senate Bill 745 – Authorize temporary increase in unemployment benefits and more: passed 37-0 in the Senate. To appropriate $2.87 billion federal dollars to cover the additional $300 per week boost to unemployment benefits authorized in August by a federal Lost Wages Assistance Program. These benefits are retroactive to Aug. 1 (when the earlier $600 weekly federal boost expired) and end Sept. 30. The bill also includes $59.3 million federal dollars to cover extra state unemployment bureau expenses generated by the massive and sudden epidemic-related job losses, $9 million in state matching funds for flood cleanups, and $8 million pledged by state officials toward an invasive species barrier in Illinois.
