Here’s how your local state lawmakers voted on legislation this week:
House Bill 5097 — Ban "critical race theory" curriculum in public schools: passed 55-0 in the House. To prohibit public schools from teaching "critical race theory." Specifically, the bill prohibits instructing children that because of their race or gender individuals comprising a racial or ethnic group or gender all act in certain ways, hold certain opinions, are born racist or sexist, bear collective guilt for historical wrongs, or regard race or gender as a better predictor of outcome than character, work ethic or skills. Also, to ban teaching that the cultural norms or practices of a racial or ethnic group or gender are flawed and must be eliminated or changed to conform; that racism (or sexism) is inherent in individuals from a particular race or ethnic group (or gender); that a racial or ethnic group or gender is in need of deconstruction, elimination or criticism; or that the actions of some individuals serve as an indictment against their race or gender. Democrats abstained from voting on the bill.
