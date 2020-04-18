The Michigan Legislature was formally in session for one day this week, during which the only actions were some new bill introductions. This Roll Call Report describes a package of bicameral Republican bills to amend the laws that authorize assumption by a governor of extraordinary powers during a declared emergency.
Senate Bill 857 and House Bill 5713: Repeal one of two declared emergency powers laws. Introduced by Sen. Tom Barrett (R) and Rep. Jason Wentworth (R), respectively, to repeal one of the two laws that authorize a governor to assume extraordinary powers during an emergency, including the statewide “lockdowns” ordered under the 2020 coronavirus epidemic. This law (Public Act 302 of 1945) authorizes the governor to impose a curfew, prohibit or regulate occupancy and use of buildings, and more. The law places no limit on the duration of a declared emergency; however, the state’s other emergency powers law (Public Act 390 of 1976) puts a 28-day deadline on a governor’s assumption of emergency powers, after which the Legislature must vote to extend it or not. Referred to committee; no further action at this time.
