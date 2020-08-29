The state Legislature did not meet this week, and its next session is scheduled for Sept. 1. So, rather than votes, this Roll Call Report describes some recently introduced bills related to insurance during the coronavirus epidemic, including unemployment insurance. All were referred to a committee.
Senate Bill 1024 and House Bill 6030: Authorize coronavirus liability shield for business and facilities. Introduced by Rep. Thomas Albert (R) and Sen. Lana Theis (R), respectively, to establish that a business, facility owner and others are not liable for a claim that arises from exposure of an individual to COVID-19 on the premises unless this was caused by a reckless disregard of a substantial and unnecessary risk that an individual would be exposed, as long as its operations are in substantial compliance and reasonably consistent with an applicable federal or state statute, regulation, executive order, etc. The bill also bars epidemic-related product liability claims against makers and sellers of disinfecting or cleaning supplies or personal protective equipment.
