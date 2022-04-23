Here’s how your local state lawmakers voted on legislation this week:
Senate Resolution 128 — Assert Senate opposition to college COVID mandates: passed 22-15 in the Senate. To adopt a non-binding resolution asserting that the state Senate opposes "mandates related to COVID-19 at all public and private colleges and universities in Michigan," and send it to the Michigan Association of State Universities, the president of Michigan Independent Colleges and Universities, and the president of the Michigan Community College Association.
