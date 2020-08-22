During the past week, the Michigan House and Senate met to approve a plan and rules for remote instruction in most of the state’s schools this fall, as described in this report. The next scheduled sessions are for Sept. 1.
House Bill 5913 – Authorize Remote Public School Instruction Only in 2020-21: passed 23-15 in the Senate. To only require school districts to provide instruction “online, digitally, by other remote means, in a synchronous or asynchronous format” in the 2020-21 school year, with some exceptions. Along with House Bill 5912, this would waive the requirement that at least 75 percent of the students enrolled in a district must be present for the district to get state aid on any given day. Instead, schools would get state funding if they “ensure” that at least 75 percent of the students who are enrolled for non-classroom instruction get at least one “two-way interaction” per month with one of his or her teachers. Under the bill, this could be an email, phone call, text message or an actual face-to-face conversation. In October and February, when normally students are counted for purposes of allocating per-pupil state funding, the number of required student interactions with a teacher would be four. Also, to require school districts to administer a test during the first nine weeks of the 2020-21 school year to all K-8 students that assesses their progress on reading and math, and do so once again before the end of the school year.
