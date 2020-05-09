Senate Bill 899 — Extend coronavirus epidemic liability waivers for medical care providers: passed 25-13 in the Senate. To extend through the end of the coronavirus state of emergency a medical malpractice liability exemption granted to health care professionals and facilities by the 1976 state “Emergency Management Act.” The law the bill would amend now limits the governor’s exercise of extraordinary emergency powers – and the liability exemptions the bill would extend – to 28 days unless the Legislature approves an extension, which it has declined to do. This means that Gov. Whitmer’s epidemic-related executive orders now rest their authority primarily on a 1945 Emergency Powers of Governor Act, which does not place limits on how long a governor may retain such powers, and also does not grant liability protections to doctors and hospitals during an epidemic.
Source: MichiganVotes.org, a free, nonpartisan website created by the Mackinac Center for Public Policy, providing concise, plain-English descriptions of every bill and vote in the Michigan House and Senate.
