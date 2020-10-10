Here’s how your local state lawmakers voted on legislation this week:
Senate Bill 886 – Authorize expanded unemployment benefits during epidemic: passed 38-0 in the Senate. To suspend through the end of 2020 various limits, restrictions and requirements related to collecting state unemployment insurance benefits for layoffs related to the epidemic. Among other things, benefits would be payable for up to 26 weeks instead of 20 weeks; benefit payments would not be assessed against an employer’s unemployment insurance account; workers would not have to seek another job while collecting benefits; “work-sharing” plans would be allowed; and eligibility restrictions would be eased. The bill also clarifies that individuals who are independent contractors were eligible for benefits as of March 15, 2020. The bill is “tie-barred” to other bills extending epidemic-related liability protections to employers and other institutions, meaning it cannot become law unless they also become law.
