While the current state Legislature is heavily focused on epidemic-related budget and spending issues, some substantive “policy bills” have begun to advance, including the two in this report.
Senate Bill 46 – Exempt some companies’ “broadband equipment” from personal property tax: passed 20-15 in the Senate. To exempt “broadband equipment” used by some internet providers from personal property taxes levied on business tools and equipment. The beneficiaries would be firms claiming to “resolve a lack of broadband service,” which is undefined in the bill. For this reason, the Senate Fiscal Agency is unable to estimate how much revenue the state and local governments may forego if the bill becomes law.
Source: MichiganVotes.org, a free, nonpartisan website created by the Mackinac Center for Public Policy, providing concise, nonpartisan, plain-English descriptions of every bill and vote in the Michigan House and Senate.
