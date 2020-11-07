Senate Bill 1185 — Restrict epidemic-related lawsuits against medical service providers: passed 21-13 in the Senate. To establish in law that, “a health care provider or facility that provides health care services in support of this state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic is not liable for an injury (or) death sustained by reason of those services, regardless of how, under what circumstances, or by what cause those injuries are sustained, unless it is established that the provision of the services constituted willful misconduct, gross negligence, intentional and willful criminal misconduct, or intentional infliction of harm by the health care provider or health care facility.” This liability exemption would apply only after March 9, 2020, and before July 15, 2020.
