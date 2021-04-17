Here’s how your local state lawmakers voted on legislation this week:
House Bill 4029 — Legalize “stun guns”: passed 78-32 in the House. To repeal a ban on the sale, possession or use of "stun devices" by adults, defined as a “device that is capable of creating an electro-muscular disruption … capable of temporarily incapacitating or immobilizing an individual by the direction or emission of conducted energy." This does not include a launchable device, which means Tasers would still be prohibited.
Rep. Jim Lilly, R-Macatawa: Y
House Bill 4568 — Push back tax deadlines in epidemic: passed 108-1 in the House. To push back the April 15 deadline for filing 2020 individual state income tax returns and payments, and the April 30 deadline for corporate income tax filers. The new dates for 2021 only are May 17 and June 1, respectively. This is part of a legislative package that also places in statute delays to city income tax and other 2021 tax deadlines, after the IRS pushed back federal tax filing deadlines in March.
Rep. Jim Lilly: Y
House Bill 4055 — Revise details of certain state scholarships in epidemic: passed 107-3 in the House. To expand the eligibility standard in the 2020-21 school year for a competitive state merit award scholarship, so that students would be eligible if they get a high grade point average, class rank, or other measure of academic success. Under current law the eligibility threshold for these scholarships is a score of at least 1,200 on the SAT test, but most students will not have the opportunity to take that test due to school lockdowns and restrictions.
Rep. Jim Lilly: Y
House Bill 4343 — Mandate public schools give excused absence for playing "Taps" at military funeral: passed 105-5 in the House. To add a provision to Michigan law requiring that if a public school student who is absent for a day because he or she is playing “Taps” at a military funeral it is considered an excused absence.
Rep. Jim Lilly: Y
Huizenga votes
Here's how U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Zeeland, voted on congressional legislation this week:
HR 1490 — 504 Modernization and Small Manufacturer Enhancement Act of 2021: Y
HR 1487 — Microloan Transparency and Accountability Act of 2021: Y
HR 1502 — Microloan Improvement Act of 2021: Y
HR 1899 — Ensuring Compliance Against Drug Diversion Act of 2021: Y
HR 1002 — DEBAR Act of 2021: Y
HR 1762 — Protecting Indian Tribes from Scams Act: Y
HR 446 — Protecting Seniors from Emergency Scams Act: Y
HR 941 — Timely ReAuthorization of Necessary Stem Cell Programs Lends Access to Needed Therapies Act of 2021: Y
HR 7 — Paycheck Fairness Act: N
HR 1460 — Nicholas and Zachary Burt Memorial Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Prevention Act of 2021: Y
HR 1215 — To establish an office within the Federal Trade Commission and an outside advisory group to prevent fraud targeting seniors and to direct the commission to include additional information in an annual report to Congress on fraud targeting seniors, and for other purposes: Y
HR 172 — United States Anti-Doping Agency Reauthorization Act of 2021: Y
HR 1868 — On motion to suspend the rules and concur in the Senate amendment, To prevent across-the-board direct spending cuts, and for other purposes: Y
