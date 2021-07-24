Here’s how your local state lawmakers voted on legislation this week:
Legislative Initiative Petition 1 — Repeal one of two state emergency powers laws: repealed 60-48 in the House on July 21. To approve an “initiated law” that would repeal one of the two Michigan statutes that authorize a governor to assume extraordinary powers during an emergency, including statewide “lockdowns” like those ordered under the 2020 coronavirus epidemic. Enacted in 1945, this law places no limit on the duration of a declared emergency. The state’s other emergency powers law adopted in 1976 puts a 28-day deadline on a governor’s assumption of emergency powers, with legislative approval required for any extensions. Approval by the governor is not required for an initiated law approved by both the House and Senate. The Senate approved the proposal a week earlier, which means with this vote the 1945 law is officially repealed.
