Here’s how your local state lawmakers voted on legislation this past week:
House Bill 5417 — Authorize child do-not-resuscitate orders: passed 104-1 in the House. To allow a parent or guardian to sign a do-not-resuscitate order for a minor child or ward who has an advanced illness, and prescribe related procedures and requirements. DNR orders apply in a setting outside a hospital, and current law does not provide for DNR orders for a minor. Under the bill, the orders would state: "I authorize that in the event the minor child’s heart and breathing should stop, no person shall attempt to resuscitate the minor child. I understand the full import of this order and assume responsibility for its execution."
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced that bars and restaurants in the Upper Peninsula and parts of Northern Michigan can reopen, with restrictions, Friday. How will you react when bars and restaurants reopen locally?
