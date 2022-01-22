The state House held no votes this week due to COVID-19 absences, and the state Senate voted on just one bill of general interest, which is described below.
House Bill 4290 — Give $50,000 tax exemptions to some individual homebuyers: passed 38-0 in the Senate. To grant $5,000 state income tax exemptions, and $10,000 on joint returns, if the money is deposited in a specialty savings account for individuals who have not bought or owned a Michigan home in the past three years (labeled by related bills as "first-time homebuyers"). The exemptions could be claimed for up to five years, meaning $50,000 could be exempted from state income tax liability over time by individuals who can afford to do so. Legislative fiscal agency analysts estimate the bill will provide up to $19.8 million in benefits for these individuals, with an equivalent amount of revenue foregone by the state. A version of this proposal was vetoed by Republican Gov. Rick Snyder in 2018.
