A woman in her 90s with underlying health conditions is the latest victim of COVID-19 in Ottawa County.
Her death was reported to the county health department Monday morning. The county's death toll is 63.
Ottawa County also reported five new cases of the coronavirus on Monday, bringing the cumulative total of confirmed cases to 2,014, with 1,611 recovered.
Michigan had 868 new cases of the virus and four deaths related to COVID-19 on Monday, according to the state health department. That brings the state's total confirmed case count to 97,660 and its death toll to 6,397.
Muskegon County's total case count is 1,289, with 63 deaths, the state health department said Monday.
Report: Nearly half of West Michigan prison has COVID-19
MUSKEGON (AP) — Almost half of the men incarcerated at a West Michigan prison have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a newspaper report.
Roughly 47 percent, or 612 of 1,296 prisoners at the Muskegon Correctional Facility, have tested positive as of last Thursday, according to the Detroit Free Press. Fifteen staff members have also tested positive.
Since March, 4,620 of 37,497 state prisoners have tested positive and 68 prisoners have died.
Some prisoners are blaming the prison for an inadequate response to the virus and fear further spread, but prison officials say they've taken proper safety steps.
Virus concerns delay students' return to E. Michigan dorms
YPSILANTI (AP) — Students cannot move into their dorms on the Eastern Michigan University campus for at least three weeks, and classes will remain online during that period to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the school said Monday.
Student move-in at the Ypsilanti school had been scheduled to start Thursday, but the residence halls will remain closed through Sept. 17, Eastern Michigan said in a news release. Classes begin Aug. 31 but will be online through Sept. 20, it said.
Colleges across the U.S. have been canceling classes or transitioning to virtual learning this fall after virus cases spiked when students returned to campuses.
The University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana, canceled in-person undergraduate classes for two weeks because of a coronavirus outbreak after the semester began Aug. 10. The university traced that to off-campus gatherings where no one wore masks or observed social distancing recommendations.
Eastern Michigan officials had been watching how schools elsewhere struggled to limit student social gatherings and parties.
"From the outset of our planning process, we have stated that the health, safety and well-being of our campus community were paramount in our actions," said James Smith, Eastern Michigan president. "The events of the last week at campuses across the region and nation demonstrate that despite the best efforts to keep students, employees and communities safe from transmission, the dangers of increasing the spread of the virus and the challenges of maintaining physical distance and safe behavior heading into Labor Day weekend remain quite serious."
A small number of international students and student-athletes have already moved into residence halls and will be allowed to remain if they choose, the school said.
Eastern Michigan has about 18,000 students. In-person, on-campus courses were scheduled to make up about 20-25 percent of its classes this fall.
Trump says Americans can go to polls amid virus
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — President Donald Trump is accusing Democrats of using voters’ concerns about COVID-19 to steal the upcoming presidential election.
Trump told delegates at the Republican National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Monday that the only way Democrats can win is “if this is a rigged election.”
Until he won, Trump also warned that the 2016 election was going to be rigged.
He says Americans know how to keep themselves safe from the coronavirus and can go to the polls, eliminating the need to mail in their ballots. He said, without providing evidence, that that creates fraud.
Voter fraud has proved exceedingly rare. The Brennan Center for Justice in 2017 ranked the risk of ballot fraud at 0.00004 percent to 0.0009 percent, based on studies of past elections.
Trump says other votes will be “harvested” by people going door to door to collect ballots that voters have not submitted. In addition, he says some states are not verifying signatures on ballots. He did not provide evidence for those claims.
