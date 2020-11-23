The state health department reported 11,511 new cases of the coronavirus Monday, which also includes data from Sunday.
Therefore, Michigan's daily case count for the two-day period averaged more than 5,755 per day. It pushes the state's total confirmed case count to 314,216.
The state also reported 65 deaths related to COVID-19 on Monday, bringing Michigan's death toll to 8,543.
The Ottawa County Department of Public Health reported 83 new cases of the coronavirus on Monday, although the total confirmed case count is up by 184 from Sunday's count of 12,031.
The county's total confirmed case count is now 12,215, with 5,149 recovered.
The Ottawa County health department reported no new COVID-19-related deaths on Monday. The county reported two deaths Saturday: a man in his 70s and a woman in her 90s, both who likely died earlier in the week.
Ottawa County's death toll from COVID-19 is 121. The state health department reported Monday a total of 124 COVID-19 deaths in Ottawa County.
Muskegon County added 285 cases of the virus since Saturday, bringing the county's total case count to 6,529, the state health department said Monday. Muskegon County also added three new deaths Monday, bringing the county's death toll to 148.
Ottawa County COVID-19 testing site updates
The NxGen testing locations in Holland and Grand Haven will be closed Nov. 26-28, the county health department says.
The next COVID-19 community testing event is 3-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, at the Ottawa County Road Commission's Coopersville location, 475 N. 68th Ave.
You are asked to wear a face covering or mask. Testing results typically take 3-6 days. This event will also offer no-cost flu vaccine for uninsured adults, 19 and older.
The latest: 3rd vaccine shows promise; death toll soars
(AP) — Pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca said Monday that late-stage trials showed its coronavirus vaccine was up to 90 percent effective, giving public health officials hope they may soon have access to a vaccine that is cheaper and easier to distribute than some of its rivals.
AstraZeneca is the third major drug company to report encouraging news in recent weeks as the world anxiously waits for scientific breakthroughs that will bring an end to a pandemic that has wrought economic devastation and resulted in nearly 1.4 million confirmed deaths.
Americans are still heading to airports in large numbers to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday, despite the pandemic and guidance from health officials to limit gatherings as the virus rages through the country. More than 1 million people were screened by the Transportation Safety Administration on Sunday — the most on any day since March. Travel numbers are much lower than previous Thanksgiving holidays.
The U.S. is now averaging more than 1,500 new deaths per day, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The seven-day rolling average for deaths was less than 1,000 two weeks ago and now is 1,510.
There have been close to 1.4 million confirmed deaths globally, and the U.S. has seen the most by far: almost 257,000.
