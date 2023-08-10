Amy Facchinello, a Grand Blanc school board member, cheers on a parent who spoke against the county’s K-6 school mask mandate during public comment as more than 100 people pack a Genesee County Board of Commissioners meeting on Aug. 30, 2021, in Flint. In July, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel charged 16 Republicans, including Facchinello, with multiple felonies after they are alleged to have submitted false certificates stating they were the state’s presidential electors despite Joe Biden’s 154,000-vote victory in 2020.
LANSING — All 16 Michigan Republicans accused in a fake elector scheme to keep former President Donald Trump in power are challenging the charges, after the final nine either pleaded not guilty or had a judge enter the pleas on their behalf Thursday in state court.
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced criminal charges last month against the 16 Republicans who investigators say met following the 2020 election and signed a document falsely stating they were Michigan’s “duly elected and qualified electors” for president and vice president. Seven entered not guilty pleas in previous court appearances.
