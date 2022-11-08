No one in Michigan may have snagged a winning ticket for Tuesday's morning record $2.04 billion Powerball drawing, but one person did match five numbers to win $1 million.
Jake Harris, the player relations manager with the Michigan Lottery, said one lucky Michigan player matched the five white balls drawn early Tuesday to win a $1 million prize. The winning ticket was bought at the Country Corner Supermarket in Stanwood, about 10 miles south of Big Rapids.
