Ever since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade this summer, the legality of abortion has been up to each individual state.
Some, like Ohio, Indiana and Wisconsin, have trigger restrictions either in effect or being argued in court. Other states, like Illinois and Minnesota, already had protections in place.
Michigan’s abortion ban from 1931 was struck down in September by a state judge, but voters have a chance this fall to permanently etch abortion rights into the state constitution.
Proposal 3 would guarantee “a fundamental right to reproductive freedom” that includes abortion, contraception, infertility care and more, according to the full language that would go in as a constitutional amendment.
“The biggest concern that I have is that if Prop 3 doesn’t pass, the mortality of women will increase in the state of Michigan,” said Dr. Aljeeta Sangtani, an Ann Arbor OB-GYN and physician advocate for Prop 3.
She argues that women will die from illegal abortions and those forced to give birth will face a mortality rate for pregnancy that is higher than for abortion.
On a more personal level, Sangtani added that “seeing patients every single day who are making impossible choices, it’s unconscionable to me to take away a woman’s right to choose.”
First known as Reproductive Freedom for All, the proposal broke the record for most signatures submitted for a Michigan constitutional amendment. Leaders in July turned over 753,759 signatures, nearly 1 in 10 registered voters.
Despite the support, Michigan’s state elections board deadlocked, 2-2, along partisan lines to temporarily keep the measure from voters. But the state Supreme Court disregarded that argument about a word spacing error, and Prop 3 was approved for the ballot.
Prop 3 secures a constitutional right to more than just abortion. It protects “prenatal care, childbirth, postpartum care, contraception, sterilization, abortion care, miscarriage management and infertility care,” according to the amendment.
Opponents say that’s too broad.
“Proposal 3 is too confusing, too extreme and too permanent for Michigan,” said Christen Pollo, spokesperson for Citizens to Support MI Women and Children, a coalition of anti-abortion and religious groups opposing the amendment.
Because of the expansive wording, Pollo argues Michigan would have one of the most permissive abortion laws in the country, something that goes beyond Roe’s protections.
Prop 3′s ballot summary says it will “invalidate state laws conflicting with this amendment.” Pollo says coalition lawyers found more than 40 laws they say will be struck down immediately if the proposal passes. Those laws include parental consent for minors (as Prop 3 doesn’t specify an age limit for abortion), health and safety regulations for abortion clinics, and a law specifying who can perform abortions.
But Sangtani argues the “intent” of the invalidate section is to overrule laws like the 1931 ban. She said abortion regulations currently on Michigan’s books will be unaffected, including parental consent, who and where can perform abortions, and restrictions on when.
“It’s not that abortion is going to be like a free-for-all procedure,” Sangtani said. “It’s just going to allow people to continue to practice the medicine that they have practiced in the state of Michigan since Roe.”
The amendment also allows state officials to regulate abortion “after fetal viability,” which is around 24 weeks (six months) of pregnancy. Although, an exception to “protect the life or physical or mental health” of the mother, Pollo argues, is a “loophole” not defined in the amendment.
“We’re talking about amending our founding document and ultimately being stuck with the consequences of this,” she said, “both unintended and intended consequences.”
Pollo said she feels “very confident” her coalition’s message is resonating, but the most recent independent poll shows a majority of Michiganders support Prop 3, as absentee ballots have been available for two weeks.
Sixty percent of likely voters told Lansing-based pollster EPIC-MRA, Oct. 6-12, they will or are leaning toward voting yes; 33 percent said they plan to vote or are leaning toward no; and 7 percent were still undecided.
“My biggest hope is that those people will go out and vote in November to really reflect their viewpoints,” Sangtani said.
