LANSING — Senators approved measures that would send almost $2 billion to schools, businesses and families attempting to avoid evictions, but withheld hundreds of millions more in aid and included language multiple Senate Democrats called racist.
The bills aim to determine how to distribute federal funds approved by federal lawmakers and former President Donald Trump in December. The measures are different from the House’s plan and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s proposals, indicating no legislative consensus and ultimately delays in those who need help the most getting any money.
Democrats tried to amend the bills to provide the additional funds, but Republicans beat back those efforts.
The most controversial component of the two-bill package would force the state health department to stop using something called the Social Vulnerability Index in determining how to divvy up vaccines. The index weighs many factors – including race, gender and socioeconomic status – in determining how many vaccines communities should receive.
There are far fewer doses available than demand for those shots. But the index does not determine who can receive a shot, rather only the number of doses going to a specific community.
On Wednesday, Senate Republicans amended a bill to take away the state’s ability to use this index. They argued it unfairly allowed people to jump the line for vaccines, but Democrats said the change would delay helping communities more at risk of dying.
The idea prompted fierce debate Thursday. State Sens. Jim Runestad, R-White Lake, and Tom Barrett, R-Charlotte, said the change is about fairness and refuted allegations of racism.
Wednesday evening after the committee hearing, Democratic Sen. Erica Geiss, D-Detroit, tweeted: “This right here is a bunch of racist bulls—t and they know it.” She joined Democrats in blasting the GOP-backed move Thursday.
“Maybe we should just change the name of the index to make it more palatable for you,” Geiss said, calling the move “unconscionable.” “All of a sudden you’re, like, racially aware?”
Sen. Rosemary Bayer, D-Beverly Hills, tweeted during the Senate session: “Racism is alive and well in the Michigan Senate.”
State Sen. Stephanie Chang, D-Detroit, tweeted Thursday about the Social Vulnerability Index, explaining how the measure would distribute vaccines all across the state. “Don’t let ignorance & racism get in the way of serving your residents,” she tweeted.
Republicans continued to say the change prioritizes older people, not those who are younger but may be deaf, have intellectual disabilities or other factors weighed by the state. They referenced new rules in Detroit that would allow some people not eligible in other areas to be vaccinated.
“That priority needs to be those 65 and above,” said Senate Appropriations Chairman Jim Stamas, R-Midland.
The state recently reported only 3.7 percent of those vaccinated in Michigan have identified as Black. While the state still lacks similar data for more than 40 percent of state residents vaccinated, leaders argue more work needs to be done to ensure equity.
That includes Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist, who’s worked on a task force examining vaccine distribution.
“It’s odd that Senate Republicans think they know better than our nation’s top epidemiologists and infectious disease experts when it comes to the science and data of protecting our most vulnerable residents,” Gilchrist said in a statement Wednesday evening. “Black and Brown communities have been disproportionately affected by the virus and improving the race and ethnicity data being collected for vaccinations is critical for ensuring the vaccine’s equitable administration. We will continue to implement plans to vaccinate the people of our state equitably.”
Republicans also defeated amendments that would provide more funding for schools, people facing evictions and testing. Stamas argued there is hundreds of millions in the bill for all of these efforts, and delaying providing all of the available funds would increase oversight and accountability.
There’s no indication if or when the House will take up either Senate measure, if the Senate will consider bills from the lower chamber, or if the governor will approve any bill that makes it to her desk.
(1) comment
The Democrats crying racism....yawn...what else is new
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.