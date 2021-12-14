The parents of accused Oxford High School gunman Ethan Crumbley, Jennifer and James Crumbley, catch a glance of each other Tuesday in the 52-3 District Courtroom of Judge Julie Nicholson in Rochester for a probable-cause conference in their cases after being charged with involuntary manslaughter. The Crumbleys are represented by attorneys Shannon Smith and Mariell Lehman.
ROCHESTER HILLS — The father of the boy charged with fatally shooting four students at Oxford High School mouthed "I love you" to his wife Tuesday as the couple appeared in court to face involuntary manslaughter charges.
James and Jennifer Crumbley are accused of giving 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley access to a gun and failing to intervene when they were confronted with his disturbing drawings a few hours before the the Nov. 30 shooting.
