LANSING (contributed) — The Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) is encouraging consumers to be on the lookout for scammers who may try to exploit the recent announcement that Michigan drivers will be receiving refunds from the Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association (MCCA) in 2022.
“Whenever there is a widespread distribution of funds to consumers, inevitably there will be bad actors who attempt to take advantage of the situation in order to steal personal information or money from consumers,” DIFS Director Anita Fox said. “Your refund check or ACH deposit will come directly from your insurer, and you will not have to take any action to receive it. Never give out personal information to a caller claiming to be from your insurance company.”
In December 2021, the MCCA announced it will refund Michigan policyholders $400 per vehicle that was insured under a policy that meets the minimum insurance requirements for operating a vehicle on Michigan roads as of 11:59 p.m. Oct. 31, 2021. The funds will be turned over by the MCCA to the insurance companies by March 9, and DIFS has directed insurers to issue refund checks or ACH deposits to consumers as expeditiously as possible, but in no event later than 60 days after the transfer of funds, which is May 9.
If you are contacted by anyone claiming to be a representative of the MCCA, your auto insurance company or another official, end the communication with the individual reaching out to you, and contact your auto insurer directly.
Consumers who have questions or concerns that cannot be resolved directly with their insurer should contact DIFS by calling Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at 833-ASK-DIFS (833-275-3437) or by emailing autoinsurance@michigan.gov.
If you would like to learn more about the MCCA refunds, DIFS has launched a consumer FAQ page at Michigan.gov/MCCArefund. The webpage contains important information and answers common questions about the refund timeline and eligibility requirements, and tells consumers what to do if they have questions or concerns about their refunds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.