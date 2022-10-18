Pump price down 15 cents, higher than national average
(The Detroit News/TNS) — After weeks of increases, gas prices in Michigan finally dipped 15 cents a gallon from last week, though they remain 30 cents higher per gallon than the national average, according to AAA.
The average price of $4.20 per gallon is still 55 cents higher than what Michiganians paid in September and 90 cents more than this time last year. The auto group rated Michigan No. 5 in a list of states with the largest decrease in weekly gas prices.
According to the auto club’s release Monday, “fears of a global economic recession led to a major drop in the price of crude, down $7, which helped to minimize pump price increases last week. Meanwhile, domestic gasoline demand decreased as fewer drivers fueled up in the first half of October.”
The national average currently sits at $3.89, and “if demand continues to drop coupled with a slide in oil prices, drivers could see increases in prices at the pump start to slow and even come down through the week,” AAA said.
Monday’s national average of $3.88 is 20 cents higher than September’s average and 56 cents more than this time a year ago.
Last year, Michiganians paid $3.30 on average for a gallon of regular unleaded gas, almost $1 below the current average.
AAA reports the most expensive gas prices are in Lansing/ East Lansing ($4.31) and Jackson ($4.30). The least expensive prices are in Traverse City ($4.07), Metro Detroit ($4.07), and Ann Arbor ($4.20).
Accused of flirting, juror dismissed from Whitmer plot trial
JACKSON (AP) — A judge has dismissed a young woman from the jury hearing the trial of three men in connection with a 2020 plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer after attorneys accused her of flirting with one of the defendants.
Judge Thomas Wilson announced Friday that the woman has been removed from the jury, two days after attorneys raised concerns the juror was having too much non-verbal communication with defendant Paul Bellar, the Jackson Citizen Patriot reported.
“It didn’t just happen on one day – it happened over multiple days,” Wilson said of the juror’s behavior. “I decided it’s safer to err on the side of caution.”
Wilson said he has never seen such behavior in nearly 35 years of practicing law. The juror took the decision well, he said.
Bellar, 24, was a member of a paramilitary group, the Wolverine Watchmen. He is standing trial with co-defendants Joseph Morrison and Pete Musico. The three are charged in state court in Jackson with providing material support for a terrorist act. The men have pleaded not guilty, claiming they were entrapped by an FBI informant and his handlers.
The defendants’ attorneys objected to the juror’s dismissal.
“There was no verbal communication between the two, and the descriptions of the communication are speculative,” said Kareem Johnson, who represents Musico.
Whitmer vetoes bill canceling criminal penalties for deer reporting
LANSING (The Detroit News/TNS) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has vetoed a House bill that includes canceling criminal penalties associated with mandatory deer reporting requirements.
Whitmer and her administration originally supported House Bill 6354, but Michigan’s House of Representatives added language to the bill that would remove consequences for not reporting deer harvests within 72 hours of bagging a deer, leading to a veto from Whitmer on Friday.
“HB 6354 would have decriminalized failure to report a deer harvest by reducing penalties from a misdemeanor and possible jail time to a civil infraction. My administration supported this bill and called for its passage,” Whitmer said in her veto letter to the House Friday.
The House floor addition to the bill would block the Natural Resources Commission from issuing “an order or interim order requiring a hunter to report the harvest of deer or retain a harvest confirmation for that deer.”
“The bill does not mirror its original intent,” Whitmer said. “The bill was amended to limit the ability of the Department of Natural Resources and the Natural Resources Commission ability to collect timely, high-quality information on deer harvests, hindering the state’s ability to scientifically manage our deer population and reducing opportunities for the public and Michigan’s hunters to participate in decisions around wildlife management.”
Deer hunters are required to report a successful harvest to the DNR within 72 hours of the kill or before transferring possession of the deer. The department counts nearly 38,000 deer harvests this year.
Hunters can continue to attach a paper kill tag to the head of a harvested deer, and anyone in possession of a deer after the harvest reporting timeframe expires should be able to present the confirmation number.
Deer hunting season continues in Michigan until January.
School officials ‘shocked, disgusted’ over group’s twerking incident at gym
MOUNT CLEMENS (The Macomb Daily/TNS) — Mount Clemens Community Schools officials say they are “deeply shocked, disappointed and disgusted” by video clips of raunchy behavior that took place in their high school gym over the weekend.
The clips show a shirtless young man rapping and performing a simulated sex act on a barely-clad woman as she twerks at midfloor on the basketball court. A group of adults is shown watching the performance.
The rapper appears to have a white cloth hanging from his jeans zipper as if to imitate a penis.
“We will conduct a full review of our current practices of facility and usage, and work to ensure that our community does not compromise the values and action that we work to instill in our students,” Superintendent Monique Beels said.
The school district said an organization called Rivals Recruiting Worldwide rented the high school gym and concession stand Saturday for a charity event. They are now banned from ever using the district’s facilities again, Beels said.
According to its website, Rivals Recruiting Worldwide is a professional football league that provides adult football players an opportunity to gain more experience while attaining game film that be used to market the players to the NFL and the CFL.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.