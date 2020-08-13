Michigan hospital reinstates visitor
limits after cases riseFARMINGTON HILLS (AP) — A Detroit-area hospital said Wednesday it will reinstate visitor restrictions out of an abundance of caution following a rise in coronavirus cases among staff, patients and visitors.
Beaumont Health, Michigan’s largest health care system, said the limits will begin today at its Farmington Hills campus. It has cared for more COVID-19 patients than any other system in the state.
“We are in the process of reminding and educating our patients, visitors and staff about the importance of taking all appropriate precautions to limit the spread of the virus,” said spokesman Mark Geary, referring to “multiple” cases.
No one will be allowed in the rooms of patients with pending or positive tests except for in end-of-life or other extreme circumstance.
In cases not related to COVID-19, one person can visit under a number of exceptions if he or she is screened and wears personal protective equipment.
Funeral home director charged in cousin’s fatal shootingDETROIT (AP) — The director of a Detroit funeral home has been charged in the fatal shooting of his cousin outside the business.
Major Clora Jr., 37, was expected to be arraigned today on second-degree murder and using a firearm during a felony charges, the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office said.
Police officers responding to a report of shots fired found the body of a 58-year-old man at about 10:45 a.m. Monday in the rear parking lot of the east-side funeral home. Clora was arrested at the scene.
The shooting allegedly occurred during an argument between the two men, according to the prosecutor’s office.
Hackers breach customer data at MSU online store
EAST LANSING (AP) — Hackers have breached Michigan State University’s online store, gaining access to customer credit card numbers and other personal information, the university said.
The university on Monday began notifying customers who may have been affected by the hack. MSU’s information security team has corrected the site’s vulnerabilities that allowed the intrusion between Oct. 19, 2019, and June 26, officials said. The university is offering free credit monitoring to anyone affected by the breach.
“Our top priority is preventing any further exposure of consumers’ information by sharing resources and tools to help protect them from these cyber criminals,” MSU interim chief information security officer Daniel Ayala said in a news release. “We are deeply sorry and understand the concern of those affected. We are working around the clock to make it right.”
Hackers used code to expose the names, addresses and credit card numbers of about 2,600 shoppers at the online store that sells the school’s branded merchandise. No Social Security numbers have been exposed.
MSU was the target of a Memorial Day hack of Department of Physics and Astronomy servers. The hackers demanded an unspecified ransom. School officials refused and hackers began publishing stolen information, including a pizza order receipt, a student’s passport, and a letter from the university offering someone a postdoctoral research associate appointment.
Paraglider strikes power lines, hits ground; man, boy hurtCASCO TWP. (AP) — A 69-year-old man and 6-year-old child have been hurt after the paraglider they were using struck power lines in southeastern Michigan.
The pair took off Tuesday evening in St. Clair County’s Casco Township, about 44 miles northeast of Detroit, according to authorities.
The paraglider failed to gain altitude quickly enough, struck high-tension power lines and fell to the ground. The man was operating the paraglider.
Both the man and boy have been hospitalized. Their injuries and conditions were not available Wednesday.
Hope College starting fall semester early to limit COVID-19 impact on campus
HOLLAND (WZZM-TV) — Incoming first-year students were beginning to arrive at Hope College on Wednesday to begin moving into their housing assignments – a full two weeks earlier than usual.
The college announced earlier this summer it would begin the fall semester early in hopes of limiting the impact of COVID-19 on the campus.
Traditionally, move-in would happen in a single day, but it’s being spread out this year with students arriving at staggered times to promote physical distancing.
To make campus as safe as possible, Hope is reducing capacity in classrooms and residence halls, offering a mix of in-person and online class formats, and requiring face masks.
