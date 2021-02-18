Michigan utility crews to help restore power in other states
JACKSON (AP) — Utility crews from Michigan will help their counterparts in North Carolina restore power to thousands of homes and businesses following a series of severe winter storms that swept across the nation’s midsection and parts of the South.
Nearly 50 Consumers Energy workers left Michigan on Wednesday for Newton, North Carolina.
Crews may be asked to perform additional restoration work in neighboring states because of the widespread damage and additional severe weather expected, Consumers Energy said.
Blasts of snow and deep cold have overwhelmed power grids, leaving millions of people in the United States without electricity. Utilities from Minnesota to Texas and Mississippi have implemented rolling blackouts to ease the burden on power grids straining to meet extreme demand for heat and electricity.
Consumers Energy workers will assist crews for Duke Energy. The work is coordinated through Great Lakes Mutual Assistance, a group of electric providers in 10 states that work together to restore power after major storms.
Consumers Energy said 15 contractor crews also are headed to Richmond, Virginia.
“We have benefited from mutual assistance during large storms here. Now is our time to help others,” said Guy Packard, Consumers Energy vice president of electric operations.
Ex-police detective faces charges in embezzlement case
HAZEL PARK (AP) — A former police detective in suburban Detroit faces charges in connection with the embezzlement of about $68,000 in forfeiture funds.
Sean Boucher, 45, was scheduled to be arraigned today in 43rd District Court in Ferndale on conducting a criminal enterprise and embezzlement charges, according to the Michigan Attorney General’s Office.
Boucher turned himself in Wednesday to state police.
The charges follow an investigation by the FBI Detroit Area Public Corruption Task Force into incidents between 2013 and 2017. The Attorney General’s Office said Boucher was placed on administrative leave in September 2017, suspended by the Hazel Park Police Department and later resigned.
Under state law, funds and property used during or derived from criminal activity can be seized and used to support law enforcement operations through training, equipment and other resources.
The Associated Press left a message Wednesday seeking comment from Boucher.
90 cases of virus variant found at West Michigan prison
IONIA (AP) — Ninety cases of a COVID-19 variant believed to be more contagious have been found in inmates and staff at a state prison in Ionia, and dozens of test results are pending, officials said.
Daily testing began at the Bellamy Creek Correctional Facility after a prison employee was found to have the B.1.1.7 variant, which first emerged in the United Kingdom, officials said.
Testing on 95 people found that 90 individuals – 88 of them inmates – had the variant, with the two other cases among prison employees, Michigan State Police announced Tuesday. Results are pending on more than 100 lab tests conducted on others at the prison.
Michigan has 67 other cases of the B.1.1.7. virus variant. The state’s 157 cases ranks it third nationally for the most cases of that variant, behind Florida’s 379 and California’s 168, The Detroit News reported.
There are 1,173 cases of the variant known in 40 states, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Crews to lower spillway connected to failed Michigan dam
EDENVILLE (AP) — Crews will begin lowering a spillway connected to a dam that failed last year and contributed to massive flooding in parts of mid-Michigan.
The Edenville Dam Tobacco River spillway will be lowered by more than 20 feet starting Feb. 24 to help prevent future flooding, according to Michigan’s Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy.
Water levels are expected to drop about 12 feet behind the dam – and less upstream – by the second week in March, the agency said Wednesday. That will increase capacity in the spillway that runs through Gladwin and Midland counties.
More than 11,000 people in the Midland area had to be evacuated last May after heavy rains stressed the Edenville Dam and the Sanford Dam, about 7 miles downriver. About 2,500 homes and businesses were damaged.
Emergency dam work was started in December 2020 to alleviate concerns over the possibility of a future flood that could send a 10- to-15-foot wave of water downstream should the dam fail a second time.
Officials warned Wednesday that as the water level drops and velocity increases, ice on the waterway will become destabilized or could break apart, creating dangerous conditions for anglers or outdoor recreators.
Nearly 6,000 small businesses in Michigan awarded $52M in grants
LANSING (Detroit Free Press/TNS) — Nearly 6,000 small-business owners across the state received grants of up to $20,000 through the Michigan Economic Development Corp., the agency said Wednesday.
The $52.5 million in grants distributed was part of a broader COVID-19 relief bill passed by the state Legislature and signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer last year. Called the Michigan Small Business Survival Grant Program, the grant program took in applications for a week beginning in mid-January.
“These grants, combined with additional business relief efforts offered by the MEDC, will create a strong foundation for Michigan’s long-term economic recovery,” Whitmer said in a news release.
The grants were administered by 15 local or nonprofit economic development organizations that cover 83 counties across the state.
The MEDC says it has now launched 23 COVID-19 relief and recovery programs that have supported nearly 25,000 businesses in the state.
Whitmer unveiled a $67.1 billion state budget last week, of which $225 million would be aimed at small businesses.
Man to be arraigned on murder charges in slaying of parents
PORTAGE (AP) — A 27-year-old man has been charged with murder in the slayings of his parents, whose bodies were found in a wooded area in West Michigan.
Nicholas Johnson was expected to be arraigned today in Kalamazoo County District Court.
Gary and Laura Johnson went missing earlier this month. Their bodies were unearthed Friday at Gourdneck State Game Area in Portage, about 3 miles from their home.
Police entered the home last week and found signs of violence after Gary’s employer said he had not logged on for work. Police said their son was found in a storage unit at an apartment building and had his parents’ car.
