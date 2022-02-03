Michigan man charged after 164 dogs found in, around home
EAST BAY TWP. (AP) — A 72-year-old northern Michigan man has been charged with animal abuse and neglect after authorities said 164 dogs were found in and around his Traverse City-area home.
Raymond Feagles of East Bay Township pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Tuesday, the Traverse City Record-Eagle reported.
Grand Traverse County and township officials discovered the dogs Friday as they were conducting a court-sanctioned cleanup of the property as part of an earlier blight case. The dogs were inside and outside the home, according to the newspaper.
A half-dozen animal control departments from nearby counties and a couple of area humane societies responded to the property.
Attorney Paul Jarboe who represented Feagles during Tuesday's hearing in 86th District Court said he has requested a court-appointed lawyer due to Feagles' limited finances. Feagles has a Feb. 22 preliminary hearing scheduled.
ACLU sues Michigan again over sex offender registry
LANSING (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan sued the state Wednesday over the latest version of the sex offender registry, arguing that it violates the rights of people who must live under unconstitutional restrictions.
The ACLU has repeatedly won key decisions in state and federal courts over Michigan's registry. But the group said lawmakers and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer responded with a new edition that still isn't acceptable.
"What we're asking for is very simple: Consider the facts in each case before someone is tarred as a sex offender for life, "ACLU attorney Miriam Aukerman said. "Dying shouldn't be the only way a person can get off the registry."
The Michigan Supreme Court last year said a 2011 version of the registry was unconstitutional when applied retroactively to certain offenders. The decision followed similar rulings from federal courts.
The lawsuit said the new law fails to provide any individual review or opportunity to be removed from the registry. It said the law retroactively extends registration rules for thousands of people.
The plaintiffs include a man who was never charged or convicted of a sex offense. He pleaded no contest to kidnapping for forcing a McDonald's manager and her teen son into the restaurant to open a safe. He's required to register as a sex offender, the ACLU said.
The new law eliminated restrictions about living near a school and attending school events.
Michigan surpasses 30,000 deaths from COVID, nears 2M confirmed cases
LANSING (The Detroit News/TNS) — Michigan surpassed 30,000 deaths from COVID-19 on Wednesday as the state nears 2 million confirmed cases since the pandemic began nearly two years ago.
The state added 18,803 cases and 327 deaths from COVID-19 on Wednesday, including cases from Tuesday. The state averaged 9,402 cases per day over the two days, which is a 27 percent drop from a daily average of 13,000 cases reported last week.
Wednesday's additions bring the state's overall total to 1,999,416 confirmed cases and 30,170 deaths since the virus was first detected here in March 2020.
The case counts continue to drop from early January when Michigan set a new high mark with more than 20,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per day. The state surpassed 20,000 deaths on Aug. 15.
The dip lines up with modeling predictions that suggest the COVID-19 surge would peak at the end of January or the beginning of February, said Lynn Sutfin, a spokeswoman for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
"We are currently at an elevated plateau and will continue to monitor case rates, percent positivity and hospitalizations to determine if cases are truly declining," Sutfin said in an email. "We urge Michiganders ages 5 and older to get vaccinated or boosted if eligible as the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine is our best defense against the virus."
Four Muskegon County library branches offering free KN95 masks
MUSKEGON (WZZM-TV) — There are now more locations to pick up KN95 masks in Muskegon County after four library branches made them available on Wednesday.
The KN95 masks are available at Hackley Public Library, White Lake Community Library, Fruitport District Library and Muskegon Area District Library branches as part of the Mask Up Muskegon program.
The masks are free to the public and available for pick-up during regular business hours. Masks are packaged in bags of five with a limit of one bag per person.
Public Health–Muskegon County still recommends getting vaccinated and boosted in addition to wearing a mask.
Woody the Woodchuck taking a snow day, will resume Groundhog Day duties Saturday
HOWELL (The Detroit News/TNS) — Is the weather outside really frightful? Will we see an end to gray skies, brisk winds and snowstorm warnings anytime soon? How long before Michiganians can dust off their bicycles and hiking shoes and beckon the coming spring?
People waiting with bated breath for resident meteorological expert Woody the Woodchuck to answer these pressing questions will have to wait a few more days.
Michigan's Official Groundhog's spokespeople, also known as the Howell Nature Center, announced Tuesday that their annual Groundhog's Day Event would be postponed due, perhaps ironically, to the winter storm warning in effect for most of Lower Michigan.
Traditionally, winter is supposed to last six more weeks if a groundhog sees its shadow Feb. 2, and spring will come early if it doesn't.
This will be Howell Nature Center's 24th annual event, and its CEO, John Carlson, last year boasted a 76 percent accuracy rate.
Last year, Woody predicted six more weeks of winter when she emerged from her burrow, then followed public health experts' advice and went right back inside to self-isolate during the first winter of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year's free in-person event will be held instead on Saturday at 7:30 a.m. It will also be livestreamed on the center's Facebook page at 8:30 a.m.
