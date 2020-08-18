Swimmers caught in Lake Michigan rip current rescued
PARK TWP. (AP) — Two men were rescued from Lake Michigan early Sunday evening after they were caught in a rip current while swimming.
The 34-year-old and 32-year-old men were at Holland State Park in Ottawa County’s Park Township when they were swept into deeper water, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.
A Jet Ski operator was able to get one of the men to a pier where bystanders began cardiopulmonary resuscitation. He was taken to a hospital and was listed in serious condition.
Another Jet Ski operator was able to take the second man to a beach where he was evaluated by paramedics. He was not hospitalized.
The Sheriff’s Office said a no-swimming notice was posted at the state park where three people have drowned this year. A 16-year-old girl was swept off a pier in January. A 6-year-old boy and 17-year-old male drowned on the same day in June as water conditions worsened.
Priest, another man presumed dead in Detroit River
GROSSE ILE (AP) — Authorities searched for a priest and another man who were presumed dead after a boat capsized in the Detroit River, police said Monday.
The incident occurred Sunday near Grosse Ile, a suburban island between Michigan and Ontario, Canada. Many people were aboard the boat.
It’s “very unusual” for a 39-foot boat to capsize, Grosse Ile police Lt. Kenneth Pelland said. “It made a quick turn. It may have hit a wake, causing it to capsize. One witness has informed us that the boat may have rolled at least once and caused all of the passengers to be ejected.”
The missing were identified as the Rev. Stephen Rooney and the boat’s 52-year-old skipper, Robert Chiles.
Rooney, 66, a native of Ireland, was pastor at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Trenton, his latest assignment during more than 30 years as a priest.
Swimming advisories extended for parts of Lake Michigan
PORTAGE, Ind. (AP) — The National Weather Service has extended swimming advisories for parts of Lake Michigan as forecasters predict high waves and strong currents over the next two days.
Beach hazard statements were issued Sunday and now run into this evening, according to The (Northwest Indiana) Times.
Officials are urging people to stay out of the water.
Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties in Indiana are under advisories. So are Cook and Lake counties in Illinois and Michigan’s Berrien County.
A 16-year-old boy went missing Sunday after he was pulled under the water in Portage, Indiana. His body was found Monday, according to Indiana’s Department of Natural Resources. He was part of a group of five teenagers from Illinois who were swimming in the lake and got pulled under the water by the current, The Times reported.
Two of the remaining four teens got out of the water on their owns. Two others were rescued.
The Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project on Sunday reported Lake Michigan had seen 32 drownings, and one of unknown condition, since Jan. 1, according to the newspaper.
Man pleads guilty in slayings of housemate, another man
KENTWOOD (AP) — A West Michigan man has pleaded guilty in the fatal stabbings of his housemate and another man in separate incidents.
Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 3 for George Yzaguirre, WOOD-TV reported.
Court records show that Yzaguirre, 37, entered the pleas Aug. 4 to felony murder and first-degree murder in the deaths of Ed Fuller, 63, and David Isner, 34.
Police said workers at a Home Depot store called 911 in December 2019 to report that Yzaguirre walked in and said he wanted to turn himself in for two killings.
Isner was stabbed in late November and his body was dumped outdoors. He had shared a Kentwood duplex with Yzaguirre.
Kentwood police have said Yzaguirre killed his housemate because he “was offended by something that Isner said to him.”
Fuller was found dead at his mobile home in Byron Township, south of Grand Rapids. He had been robbed.
Man surrenders in slaying of 4 in rural area near Detroit
SUMPTER TWP. (AP) — The suspect in the deaths of four people at a home in a rural area near Detroit surrendered to authorities late Sunday, police said.
Raymond Lee Bailey, 37, turned himself in to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, Sumpter Township police said on social media. The Sheriff’s Office is about 115 miles north of Wayne County’s Sumpter Township.
Officers found two men and two women dead from apparent gunshot wounds on Saturday at the residence along a gravel road.
Detectives identified Bailey, an ex-boyfriend of one of the women, as a suspect in the slayings and had believed he was headed toward Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, according to Sumpter Township police. Bailey’s vehicle was found abandoned near Bay City.
Some people living near the shooting scene told reporters they heard a half dozen or more gunshots late Saturday morning and thought at first they were coming from the wooded areas surrounding their homes.
Group planning no-kill animal shelter near Ludington
AMBER TWP. (AP) — An organization in West Michigan has plans for an animal shelter where euthanasia is not an option.
Mason County PAWS has finalized the purchase of a 12.5-acre property in Amber Township for a no-kill shelter, the Ludington Daily News reported.
Jacklyn Osgood, the nonprofit’s president, said it’s a big step for the organization and for the area’s animal advocates.
“This has been our dream for five years,” Osgood said. “We just want to have a place – a central location – that all of the organizations can use. It’s going to be for all of us. It’s all to help the animals and the people who help the animals.”
The plan is to build a shelter capable of housing between 10 and 20 kennels for dogs, with room for about 50 cats at a time.
“I want to build so we can expand if needed,” Osgood said.
The most pressing need will be preparing the property east of Ludington for winter, and Mason County PAWS will need donations and volunteers in order to make that happen.
The organization’s board will meet soon to determine a timetable for when the shelter might open.
Right-wing group, counter-protesters clash in K’zoo
KALAMAZOO (AP) — Members of the far-right Proud Boys group and counter-protesters clashed violently Saturday afternoon in West Michigan, resulting in arrests, police said.
Assistant Chief Vernon Coakley of the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said a few people were arrested, but didn’t know exactly how many.
“A fight occurred, people were fighting, and that’s when we stepped in,” Coakley said.
Counter-protesters staged their own event in the area at the same time as the rally that the Proud Boys had planned, according to local media reports. When the Proud Boys arrived, the confrontation ensued. Some fist fights occurred before police arrived and ordered the crowds to disperse. A reporter for MLive.com, who was detained by police while recording live on Facebook, reported that some of the Proud Boys also used pepper spray on people.
The male-only Proud Boys has been called extremist by the Anti-Defamation League and described as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center. The Proud Boys dispute those descriptions.
“The Proud Boys, they not only have hatred for Jewish people and Muslim people, but they’re also very hateful of anybody who doesn’t look like them or act like them,” said the Rev. Nathan Dannison, pastor of the First Congregational Church, which hosted a vigil by counter-protesters.
17 arrested after child trafficking probe in Flint area
FLINT (AP) — Seventeen people have been arrested following an investigation into child trafficking in the Flint area, a sheriff said.
A rescue operation Friday located seven children ages 17 and younger, Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said.
A law enforcement team over five months set up six stings in which agents posed as young teens on social media sites, Swanson said. People who then arrived at locations expecting to be able to assault those children were instead arrested, and will be prosecuted, Swanson said. He did not say which charges they are likely to face, The Flint Journal reported.
The rescue operation included a search for 27 children known to have disappeared, according to information from schools, hospitals, probate courts, the foster care system and other human service agencies, Swanson said.
One 16-year-old girl was found locked in a barn, Swanson said.
“The fear in her eyes was real,” he added.
It was the county’s third such rescue operation, Swanson said. His team also conducted rescue sweeps in 2018 and 2019, he said.
