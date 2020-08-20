Information sought about plane that flew under Mighty Mac
ST. IGNACE (AP) — Authorities are seeking information about a plane that flew under the Mackinac Bridge in late June.
“This was extremely reckless behavior on the part of the pilot, and it imperiled the safety of everyone on the bridge that day,” said Detective Sgt. Gary Demers of the Michigan State Police. “We hope that someone can come forward with information to help us make sure it doesn’t happen again.”
Reckless operation of an aircraft is a misdemeanor under state law.
A U.S. Coast Guard crew recorded the June 28 incident on video. Anyone with information can contact state police at 906-643-7582 or the Coast Guard at www.p3tips.com/878.
The bridge connects Michigan’s two peninsulas over the Straits of Mackinac.
Trustee criticized for Nassar case remarks won’t run again
LANSING (AP) — A Michigan State University trustee who suggested that attorneys representing sexual assault victims of former sports doctor Larry Nassar were “chasing ambulances” will not seek re-election to the school’s board.
Joel Ferguson, a real estate developer and Democrat, said in a news release Wednesday that he will focus on development projects he has in the state.
Ferguson was among the eight trustees who came under fire by Nassar survivors and students in the handling of the Nassar scandal, particularly for comments that led to calls for his resignation.
In a 2018 sports radio interview, he later apologized for, Ferguson opined that “there are so many more things going on at the university than just this Nassar thing.” In March 2017, he suggested victims’ attorneys were “chasing ambulances” by blaming the university for failures by individual employees, according to one of the more than 600 victims.
Ferguson offered a similar assessment in an interview in December 2017, suggesting victims sued the university rather than just Nassar because “we have deeper pockets than someone who’s in jail who’s never going to get out for the rest of their life.”
Ferguson has served on the board since 1986, making him the longest-serving trustee on the board and was the first African American to be elected to Lansing City Council in 1967.
Man charged with killing ex-girlfriend, 3 others
SUMPTER TWP. (AP) — An Upper Peninsula man was charged Wednesday with killing his ex-girlfriend and three more people in weekend shootings in suburban Detroit.
Raymond Bailey, 37, of Kinross was charged with four counts of first-degree murder, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said.
Bailey is accused of killing ex-girlfriend Laura Tanner, 35; her sister, Sarah Grupa, 38; Forrest Sampson, 28; and Neal Sampson, 30. The Sampsons were brothers and were related to the women.
Police were called to a home in Sumpter Township on Saturday. Bailey was arrested a day later in Bay County and was in a hospital Wednesday.
“The allegations in this case are the quintessential example of domestic victimology,” Worthy said. “As a result, four people are now tragically deceased.”
More than half-ton of marijuana found in truck from Canada
PORT HURON (AP) — More than a half-ton of marijuana has been found in a commercial truck attempting to cross into Michigan from Canada via the Blue Water Bridge.
The truck’s records indicated it was hauling office furniture to various locations in Michigan, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
Officers found more than 1,114 pounds of marijuana in vacuum-sealed packages concealed in cardboard boxes.
Authorities have seized more than 4,400 pounds of marijuana at ports of entry across Michigan since March.
The Blue Water Bridge spans the St. Clair River and connects Port Huron, Michigan, to Sarnia, Ontario.
Body of capsized boat’s skipper recovered from Detroit River
GROSSE ILE (AP) — The body of the skipper of a boat that capsized in the Detroit River has been recovered, authorities said.
The body of Robert Chiles, 52, of Grosse Ile, was found at about 9 p.m. Tuesday near the site of the accident, police said.
Still missing is the Rev. Stephen Rooney, 66, a native of Ireland and pastor at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Trenton. He is presumed dead.
Many people were aboard the 39-foot boat when it overturned Sunday near Grosse Ile, an island between Michigan and Ontario, Canada. Most were rescued by another boater.
Construction worker killed in a collapsed trench
CASCO TWP. (WZZM-TV) — A construction worker in Allegan County was killed Wednesday in an accident at a home building project.
According to the South Haven Area Emergency Services, the accident happened at 9:30 a.m. in Casco Township.
Workers on the scene were able to extricate the individual prior to EMS arrival; however, the victim succumbed to his injuries.
At the time of the collapse, the worker was working on underground utilities at a new construction site approximately 12 feet below the surface.
Authorities said a trench collapsed at the project on Lakeshore Drive.
The name and age of the victim were not immediately released.
