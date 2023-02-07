Bomb threats close down Walmart stores The Oakland Press (TNS) — Bomb threats were made against two Walmart stores in Oakland County and another in Wayne County on Monday, and officials say they may be linked to similar threats nationwide.
The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said Walmart stores in Rochester Hills and White Lake Township received phone calls at around 11 a.m. by a man threatening to blow up the store unless a cash ransom was paid. The stores were evacuated immediately, and deputies accompanied by explosive detection K-9s responded to the stores. No explosives were discovered, the sheriff’s office said, and the stores were expected to re-open Monday afternoon.
