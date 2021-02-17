Schools close, virus vaccinations postponed due to snowfall
DETROIT (AP) — Heavy snow has forced the closure of schools, shut down some city services and even postponed COVID-19 vaccinations in a number of communities across Michigan's Lower Peninsula.
About 3,000 city-run COVID-19 vaccinations scheduled at Detroit's convention center were pushed back from Tuesday to Saturday.
Washtenaw County postponed scheduled vaccinations Tuesday, while coronavirus vaccination clinics in mid-Michigan's Ingham County also were closed.
Virtual and in-person classes were canceled at Eastern Michigan University in Ypsilanti. Wayne State University in Detroit canceled in-person classes.
About 5 inches of snow fell in the Grand Rapids area, according to the National Weather Service. The Lansing area saw about 7 inches, while parts of suburban Detroit had 8 inches or more.
Fennville official with Proud Boys ties to resign
FENNVILLE (The Holland Sentinel) — A city commissioner who brought controversy and international media attention to a small southwestern Michigan town due to his ties to a far-right organization called the Proud Boys is expected to leave public office early.
According to Fennville City Administrator Amanda Morgan, Morgan Bolles has not submitted his resignation, but he made the city commission aware Monday that he would be resigning from the commission sometime this spring due to plans to move out of the city. City commissioners are required to live in the city limits to hold the office.
Bolles was appointed to the commission shortly after the November 2019 city elections — in which he ran as a write-in but failed to win a seat — to replace another commissioner who had resigned that same month.
In December that year, The Holland Sentinel reported his apparent affiliation with the Proud Boys organization. Bolles was photographed at a Second Amendment rally in Lansing in September 2019 carrying a Michigan Proud Boys flag.
The Proud Boys, which calls itself a "Western chauvinist" drinking club for men, is known for its members' affinity for white nationalist views.
When Bolles was seated on the city commission in December 2019, he defended the Proud Boys as an anti-racist, pro-freedom organization. However, in a public Facebook post in June 2020, Bolles said he was no longer affiliated with the group and had not been for "a long time."
The Fennville City Commission drew criticism for appointing Bolles, who was one of two candidates to apply for the position, but commissioners said they were unaware of the Proud Boys connection or of his criminal history, which included a misdemeanor assault conviction and a traffic violation related to a crash in which he fell asleep at the wheel and killed a Holland Sentinel delivery driver.
Bolles' term on the city commission expires in November. The city commission will be tasked with appointing someone to fill the position.
Ice on Lake Superior up nearly 25% amid subfreezing temps
DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — Ice coverage on Lake Superior has increased by nearly 25 percent over the past week thanks to the long stretch of subfreezing temperatures.
The lake was experiencing historically low percentages of ice in January. But that changed Monday when nearly 32 percent of the lake had ice, a rapid increase from 7 percent just a week ago, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
The expansion of ice coverage is good news for ice anglers, aquatic life that depends on ice cover and shorelines. Ice increase is expected to continue, potentially covering 44 percent of the lake by the end of this week, The Star Tribune reported Tuesday.
Ice usually reaches its annual maximum in late February to early March. The NOAA had predicted last month that the lake's ice would peak at 31 percent.
Recent ice expansion is between the North and South Shores in the western "nose" of Superior, within and south of the Apostle Islands, and between Isle Royale and mainland Minnesota and Canada, the National Weather Service's Duluth office said Monday.
"It's important to remember ice is never 100 percent safe and that much of this ice is newly formed and can still shift and move," the agency noted.
Police arrest man who tried to flee scene after crashing into trooper's SUV
MONROE (Detroit Free Press/TNS) — Michigan State Police took a 38-year-old man from Monroe into custody after he hit a trooper's patrol car and attempted to flee the scene on I-275, the agency said on Twitter.
At around 11:30 p.m. Monday, a state police sergeant sat on the left shoulder of the northbound I-275 ramp that connects to I-94. The officer was already working on the scene of a separate car crash, the agency said.
While this was happening, the suspect tried to wedge his car between the officer's Chevy Tahoe and a semi-truck. This move resulted in the suspect hitting both cars. He tried to drive away and leave the scene, police said.
However, while trying to flee, the suspect lost control of his car and it slid into the center median of the road. Police took him into custody and he is being held at the Detroit Detention Center, police said on social media. Police said the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office will review the case.
