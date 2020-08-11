Family rescues dog nearly 4 miles offshore in Lake Michigan
FRANKFORT (AP) — A dog treading water nearly 4 miles offshore in Lake Michigan has been rescued by a family out on a boating trip.
The family was boating from Grand Haven to Frankfort on Friday when Jeannie Wilcox said she saw a "red animal in the lake" and started screaming, 'dog in the water!'"
They were able to get the dog onto the boat's swim platform and dried her off, Wilcox told WOOD-TV.
The family was able to have the dog scanned for a microchip. The owners later were located and reunited with their dog.
"I just hope that if this was my dog, somebody would do the same for me," Wilcox said. "I would just be very grateful, happy because I know how rough Lake Michigan can be."
Census workers to go door-to-door in Michigan communities
LANSING (AP) — The U.S. Census Bureau is kicking off its door-to-door effort, following up with Michigan residents who have yet to respond to the census.
Workers started last week in the Lansing area and Oakland County, and are expected to fan out today in other communities to make sure everyone is counted.
Census takers will only visit homes that have not completed the census by mail, phone or online. All three options will still be available once door-to-door census taking begins.
The census asks your name, age, gender, ethnicity, race, number of people in the household, anyone else staying in the house as of April 1, if you own or rent your home, and your phone number.
Michigan 2020 Census Executive Director Kerry Ebersole Singh said the Census Bureau is continuing to train census takers who are required to complete a COVID-19 virus safety course, maintain a social distance outdoors during census interviews and wear face coverings.
Grants to help fund EV fast charging stations in Michigan
LANSING (AP) — Do you have the juice to drive along Michigan streets, roads and highways?
The state Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) wants to make sure operators of electric vehicles have enough places to plug in.
Nearly $1.7 million in EGLE Charge Up Michigan Program grants will partially fund 36 EV DC fast-charging stations with a total of 76 plug-in points for automobiles and light-utility vehicles along well-traveled routes.
The site owner, the electric utility that serves it and EGLE each will pay about a third of each station's cost — which includes site preparation, equipment installation, networking fees and signage.
Public and private entities still can apply for EGLE grants of up to $70,000 per station.
Funding for the grants comes from more than $9.7 million allocated to Michigan from the Volkswagen diesel emissions settlement.
EGLE Director Liesl Clark said the program is "a significant step toward an electrified transportation future that will keep Michigan in the forefront of cutting-edge mobility and writes another chapter in the state's storied history of innovation in the transportation industry."
Electric vehicles are expected to represent 33 percent of new vehicle sales by 2025, and 51 percent by 2030, according to Trevor Pawl, chief mobility officer with the state's Future Mobility and Electrification office.
Whitmer vetoes bill to expand protection against lawsuits
LANSING (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Monday vetoed Republican-sponsored legislation that would have given additional health providers legal protection from lawsuits in any state-declared emergency and extended the immunity during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The governor said she would have considered signing the bill if it only had attempted to "mop up" an issued created when the GOP-led Legislature refused to lengthen the COVID-19 emergency. The measure goes "much further," however, she wrote in a letter to senators.
"For example, this bill would give health care providers and the facilities that employ them broad immunity every time an emergency or disaster is declared, regardless of whether the circumstances demand this extreme measure," Whitmer said. "A person receiving treatment at a hospital or a resident in a nursing home would be powerless to seek relief when they are harmed in any but the most egregious cases."
The legislation was supported by hospitals, doctors, nurses and nursing homes, but opposed by plaintiffs' lawyers.
West Michigan boys praised for returning wallet with $364 inside
WAYLAND (AP) — Two Allegan County boys who found a wallet filled with cash are being praised for turning their find over to local police.
The Wayland Police Department says the two boys, identified only as Austin and Logan, approached officers who were having a conversation behind the department's headquarters and gave them the wallet.
The officers found that the wallet had cash inside it, including some $100 bills, and contained a total of $364 that belonged to a man from the nearby community of Hopkins. A deputy later delivered the wallet to its rightful owner, MLive.com reported.
The police department declared in a Wednesday posting on Facebook that "Logan and Austin are Wayland Police Citizens of the Day," adding "Way to go gents!"
Study looks at decades of bald eagle deaths in Michigan
DETROIT (AP) — A study of more than 30 years of data on bald eagles in Michigan shows the leading causes of death for the iconic national bird are being hit by cars and lead poisoning.
The study was conducted by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Michigan State University and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. It reviewed the cause of death for almost 1,500 eagles from 1986 to 2017, according to The Detroit Free Press.
After vehicular trauma, the leading cause of death was lead poisoning, which is related to eagles ingesting ammunition fragments from animals shot by hunters.
James Sikarskie, a retired professor from Michigan State University's College of Veterinary Medicine, was a co-author of the study.
"If they eat enough lead, it will kill them, just like kids with lead paint," he said. "Lead poisoning causes damage to the liver and kidneys, and the treatment to draw the toxin out, chelation, is also traumatic on them."
Michigan officials said they encourage non-lead ammunition. Some states have banned lead for some types of hunting. California bans it for all hunting.
DNR spokesman Ed Golder said it's a hunter preference partly because non-lead ammunition is more expensive.
