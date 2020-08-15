Tractor overturns in Muskegon County, killing 79-year-old man
SULLIVAN TWP. (WZZM-TV) — Michigan State Police said a 79-year-old Muskegon County man died Thursday after a tractor overturned on top of him.
Police responded to a house in Sullivan Township on reports of a tractor accident. When they arrived, they found a man dead underneath an overturned Allis-Chalmers tractor.
The victim was identified as Robert Curtis Anderson.
The investigation found that Anderson was using a tractor to remove a stump from his yard when the tractor overturned and landed on top of him.
Video of snake eating cat leads to animal cruelty charge in Muskegon
MUSKEGON (WZZM-TV) — A 21-year-old Muskegon man is facing an animal cruelty charge after a video of a snake eating a cat was posted to social media.
Camren Gunther, 21, was arrested Wednesday and Muskegon County Prosecutor D.J. Hilson authorized the charge this week. Gunther remains in jail on a $25,000 cash or surety bond.
In mid-July, the Muskegon Department of Public Safety responded to a report of animal cruelty after the video of a boa constrictor consuming a cat was posted. Officers met the snake’s owner at the scene who told police he had been out of town and came home to find his snake ate his cat.
The snake and other animals were removed from the home.
Records show Gunter is being charged as a habitual offender because of an instance of breaking and entering. His next court hearing is Aug. 25.
Michigan to mail cards telling 4.4M they can vote from home
LANSING (AP) — Michigan will mail postcards telling 4.4 million registered voters that they can vote from home in November’s presidential election, and the state will spend $2 million to reimburse local governments that provide prepaid postage on absentee ballot return envelopes, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said Thursday.
The moves, which come amid the coronavirus pandemic, are needed to make sure voters and election workers can stay safe, Benson said. She pointed to the record number of absentee ballots that were cast in last week’s primary, which also had a record turnout.
“To ensure similar success and safety in November, when turnout is expected to double or even triple, voters must know they have the right to vote from home and how to do so,” Benson said in a statement.
The mailing of postcards, which will cost about $1.4 million and go to roughly half of the state’s nearly 7.8 registered voters, will occur between Aug. 20 and Sept. 20. The notifications will be sent to people who are not already on a permanent list to get an absentee ballot or who did not request one as part of Benson’s mailing of applications to 6.4 million voters in the spring.
The state will allocate $5.5 million in federal funding to local jurisdictions not only for postage on ballot return envelopes but also to redesign envelopes to the standards of the U.S. Postal Service and to buy drop boxes and equipment such as automatic letter openers and ballot tabulators. Some of the funds came from federal virus relief aid.
Woman enters plea in fatal stabbing of high school classmate
MOUNT CLEMENS (AP) — A 19-year-old woman has pleaded no contest to first-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of a classmate during a fight inside a Detroit-area high school.
Tanaya Lewis’ plea Wednesday came during a pretrial conference in Macomb County Circuit Court and was made under a guarantee she will be eligible for parole later in life. Her sentencing is set for Sept. 16.
A no-contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as such for sentencing.
Lewis was 17 when 16-year-old Danyna Gibson was stabbed in the upper chest and back with a steak knife Sept. 12, 2018, at Warren Fitzgerald High School. Witnesses told police Lewis smiled and laughed as she chased Gibson with the knife.
Authorities have said the fight was over a male student, and that both girls were straight-A students who had no history of trouble.
Defense attorney Mark Brown said the plea deal locks in Lewis’ sentence.
“It’s in her best interests to do this considering all of the circumstances,” he said. “It’s a horrible situation all the way around and this is a fair resolution.”
Prosecutors declined to seek life without parole because of Lewis’ age and inability to appreciate the long-term consequences of her actions, The Macomb Daily of Mount Clemens reported.
Canada-U.S border restrictions extended to at least Sept.
TORONTO (AP) — The Canada-U.S. border will remain closed to nonessential travel for at least another month, Canada’s public safety minister said Friday.
The statement by Public Safety Minister Bill Blair came a day after Mexico announced a similar measure for its border with the United States.
The land border restrictions aimed at controlling the coronavirus pandemic were first announced in March and have been renewed monthly.
Many Canadians fear a reopening. Canada has flattened the epidemic curve while the U.S. has more confirmed cases and deaths from COVID-19 than any other country.
Essential cross-border workers like health care professionals, airline crews and truck drivers are still permitted to cross. Much of Canada’s food supply comes from or via the U.S.
Americans who are returning to America and Canadians who are returning to Canada are also exempted from the border closure.
