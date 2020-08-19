Michigan selects commissioners to redraw voting lines
LANSING (AP) — The 13 citizens who will be tasked with redrawing Michigan’s congressional and legislative district boundaries for the next decade were unveiled Monday, with most coming from the east of the state.
The Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission is comprised of four Republicans, four Democrats and five independents who were selected at random from a pool of more than 9,000 applicants. The commission was created by a voter-backed ballot measure in 2018 and is meant to do away with partisan gerrymandering by tasking the independent panel, instead of the Legislature, with redrawing the state’s electoral boundaries after the 2020 Census is complete.
Three of the 13 members are not white, which is roughly in line with the percentage of non-white residents in the state.
The Democrats named to the commission are: Dustin Witjes, 31, of Ypsilanti; M. Rothhorn, 48, of Lansing; and Juanita Curry, 72, and Brittni Kellom, 33, of Detroit.
The Republicans are: Erin Wagner, 54, of Charlotte; Cynthia Orton, 54, of Battle Creek; Douglas Clark, 73, of Rochester Hills; and Rhonda Lange, 47, of Reed City.
The independents named to the panel are: Janice Vallette, 68, of Highland Township; James Decker, 59, of Fowlerville; Richard Weiss, 73, of Saginaw; Steven Lett, 73, of Interlochen; and Anthony Eid, 27, of Orchard Lake.
The commission will begin meeting in the fall and use census data to redraw lines by Nov. 1, 2021.
U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Zeeland, said the commission appointments snub West Michigan.
“Already this selection process being implemented by Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson has silenced millions of West Michigan voters,” the congressman said. “The fact that Kent County and the entire lakeshore from Mason County to the Indiana border doesn’t have a voice in this process is stunning.”
Whitmer applies for additional $300 unemployment aid from federal government
LANSING (WZZM-TV) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is asking President Donald Trump and his administration for additional federal funding to help the unemployed.
According the governor’s office, the money would provide an additional $300 per week payment to people receiving unemployment benefits.
“Right now, there are an unprecedented number of Michiganders who have lost work due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Whitmer said.
The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency estimates that under the program, about 910,000 Michiganders would receive at least $300 per week in supplemental benefits.
The program allows for existing Unemployment Trust Fund payments delivered by the UIA to count as 25 percent matching funds required for participation. Eligible claimants will be paid benefits retroactive to Aug. 1.
It is unclear at this time how long funding for the program will last.
Earlier this month, Trump issued an executive order that would provide $300 a week in federal aid to the jobless to replace the expired $600-a-week benefit. But experts say it would take weeks for the states to implement that payment.
Positive COVID-19 cases at Hope first week back on campus
HOLLAND (The Holland Sentinel) — A small number of Hope College students have tested positive for COVID-19 following a return to campus.
The college says “fewer than five” students on campus have tested positive. Those students were identified through advance screening, the college said, and are in housing on campus that has been designated for isolation purposes. They are attending classes remotely while in isolation.
Other students who tested positive prior to coming to campus are isolating at home and attending classes remotely, as well.
Hope College administered 3,895 tests to students and staff prior to the start of the fall semester on Monday. Of those, 38 came back positive – 0.98 percent. The college could not confirm if those 38 positive tests were all unique people or if there may be multiple positives for some.
The college says it will continue to test 1 percent of its on-campus population daily throughout the semester, as well as daily wastewater testing to identify levels of the virus. Each Monday, the college will update testing statistics on its website at hope.edu/coronavirus.
Michigan joining lawsuit to challenge post office changes
LANSING (AP) — The state of Michigan is joining other states in suing the U.S. Postal Service over service changes, Attorney General Dana Nessel said Tuesday.
A lawsuit was in the works Tuesday in federal court in Washington state, although Postmaster General Louis DeJoy also announced that he was suspending certain changes until after the fall election.
DeJoy said he’s halting the planned removal of mail-processing machines and blue collection boxes, as well as an initiative to change retail hours at post offices. He said no mail processing facilities will be closed and that the agency has not eliminated overtime.
“We will deliver the nation’s election mail on time,” DeJoy said.
Nessel and attorneys general in other states said significant changes must face a public comment period and go to the Postal Regulatory Commission.
“We filed this lawsuit on behalf of the people of this state to ensure they can continue to depend on a system that is an integral part of our daily lives, our economic well-being and our democratic process,” said Nessel, a Democrat.
Lansing fire chief resigns after racial discrimination suit
LANSING (AP) — Lansing’s fire chief has resigned after 16 months in the position and just days after a racial discrimination lawsuit was filed by multiple Black current and former city employees.
Michael Mackey formally gave his notice via email on Aug. 14 and said his resignation was unrelated to the lawsuit that was filed two days earlier, according to the Lansing State Journal.
In his resignation email provided by the city, Mackey says he is returning to Florida to be with family and pursue other professional opportunities.
“I’m leaving for personal reasons,” he said. “If you look at the lawsuit, I’m not part of the lawsuit.”
The Ingham County Circuit Court lawsuit lists Lansing’s Mayor Andy Schor, Deputy Mayor Samantha Harkins, chapter Local 421 of International Association of Fire Fighters, and former local fire union President Eric Weber as defendants. The suit does not name Mackey as a defendant.
The Circuit Court lawsuit is the latest of several high-profile lawsuits involving Lansing’s fire department over racial mistreatment within the city.
Schor said the city would begin searching “immediately” for a new chief.
Flint, business group settle lawsuit over boy’s handcuffing
FLINT (AP) — A Michigan city and a business group have agreed to pay $40,000 to settle a lawsuit over the handcuffing of a 7-year-old boy at an after-school program in 2015.
The boy, who has attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, had kicked a cart and was running on bleachers when Flint police were called. His hands were cuffed behind his back and remained that way for more than an hour because the officer didn’t have a key, according to the lawsuit brought by the American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan on behalf of the boy and his mother.
“What happened ... is highly alarming and we don’t want any other child in Flint to have a similar experience,” Mark Fancher, of the ACLU, said Tuesday.
Flint and the Flint & Genesee Chamber of Commerce are each paying $20,000, according to a settlement filed last week in federal court. The business group sponsored the after-school program.
Physical restraints will be used only as a last resort and Flint police officers will be encouraged to not get involved in school disciplinary issues, the ACLU said.
