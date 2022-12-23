Grand Haven, MI (49417)

Today

Snow and gusty winds will lead to blizzard conditions at times. High 14F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Snow, heavy at times. Gusty winds will lead to blizzard conditions. Low 12F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.