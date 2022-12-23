2 men arrested in 2018 slaying of deer hunter near Lansing
BATH TWP. (AP) — Two men have been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a hunter in a Michigan state park during the 2018 deer season.
Thomas Olson and Robert Rodway, both 34, were arraigned Thursday on charges of felony murder and using a firearm during a felony, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said.
Chong Moua Yang’s body was found Nov. 16, 2018, in the Rose Lake State Wildlife Area in Bath Township, northeast of Lansing.
Yang, 68, frequently hunted in the area and his wife became alarmed when he failed to return home. Yang’s family located his car in a parking lot and followed two sets of footprints that led them to his body.
Witness testimony and a plastic bag with hunting spray recovered near the scene led police to Olson and Rodway, Nessel said. They were arrested Wednesday night by a state police fugitive team.
Olson and Rodway were ordered jailed without bond. A probable-cause conference has been scheduled for Jan. 5.
Whitmer kidnap plotter’s kin rally to save him from life in prison
GRAND RAPIDS (The Detroit News/TNS) — Three women emerged Thursday to try and spare the ringleader of the plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer from spending the rest of his life in federal prison.
Adam Fox’s mother, younger sister and aunt filed character reference letters asking U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker for mercy ahead of sentencings next week in the largest domestic terrorism case in a generation that has shed light on political extremism in Michigan.
Their letters offered a more fully fleshed view of Fox, 39, a Potterville resident who the government has portrayed as a dangerous extremist angered by pandemic restrictions imposed by the governor who hoped to spark a second Civil War.
Fox is not a terrorist, his relatives argued. He is an emotionally fragile man who became deeply involved in the militia movement amid a divorce, homelessness, and while struggling with depression and anxiety.
“He’s not perfect, none of us are, but he’s not evil nor is he a terrorist or threat to democracy or others as the government alleges nor does he deserve life in prison,” wrote his mother, Christina Badgero.
The letters are part of a defense effort to convince Jonker to reject calls from prosecutors to have Fox and co-defendant Barry Croft serve life sentences after being convicted of plotting to kidnap Whitmer in 2020. Jurors convicted them in August of kidnapping conspiracy and conspiracy to use a weapon of mass destruction after a first trial ended with a hung jury and the acquittals of two codefendants. Croft also was convicted of possessing an unregistered destructive device, a 10-year felony.
Fox will be sentenced Tuesday in federal court in Grand Rapids; Croft one day later.
Prosecutors have said a life prison sentence for Fox is sufficient for trying to “light the fire of a second revolution.”
Boyfriend’s son sentenced for 2021 killing of Detroit mother
DETROIT — (The Detroit News/TNS) – A Wixom man who killed a 40-year-old mother of two teenagers in November 2021 will spend at least 32 years in prison for her death, a judge ordered Thursday.
Jarren Cox, 20, was sentenced Thursday to 30-50 years in prison for second-degree murder, and an additional two years for a guilty plea to a felony firearm enhancement, in connection with the death of Andrea Tucker.
Tucker was killed Nov. 17, 2021, while getting out of her car at her east-side Detroit home after dropping her two children off at school.
The immediate suspect in Tucker’s death was her boyfriend, David Hammond, who was already facing charges alleging he assaulted Tucker and firebombed her home in September 2019. Hammond’s then-19-year-old son, Cox, was arrested a week after Tucker’s murder.
Cox said in court Thursday that he struggled to think of something to say during the sentencing hearing. He said his actions were senseless, that there was “really no reason for it.” He said he regrets his actions and apologized to the Tucker family.
Detroit awards 33 recreational pot retail licenses after court ruling
DETROIT (The Detroit News/TNS) — Four years after Detroit voters overwhelmingly approved recreational marijuana sales, the city on Thursday awarded its first batch of licenses.
Deputy Mayor Todd Bettison joined other city officials to announce the first 33 recipients of recreational adult-use marijuana retail licenses.
The announcement followed a Wednesday federal court ruling by U.S. District Judge Bernard Friedman, who denied multiple lawsuits and temporary restraining orders against the city’s marijuana ordinance. Friedman previously ruled that the city’s first attempt at how to award recreational marijuana licenses to “legacy Detroiters” in 2020 was “likely unconstitutional.”
Since then, the city has rewritten the ordinance to be inclusive while still prioritizing equity applicants to give longtime Detroiters a leg up in the lucrative marijuana industry.
There is a 10 percent excess tax on top of 6 percent sales tax across the state for marijuana. Officials say there will be no additional tax beyond that.
Kim James, director of the city’s Marijuana Ventures & Entrepreneurship, expects the revenue sharing from marijuana to be in the millions for the city. Recreational cannabis in Michigan is forecasted to hit a new high of $1.5 billion this year and estimated to yield $3 billion in annual revenue in Michigan by 2024.
