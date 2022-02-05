Judge awards millions to lawyers in Flint water settlement
DETROIT (AP) — A judge awarded about $40 million Friday to the lead attorneys in a $626 million settlement for Flint residents and property owners whose water was contaminated with lead, but millions in additional legal fees will also be carved out as claimants get paid.
The decision is one of the last major rulings in a landmark deal to settle lawsuits against Flint and the state of Michigan over the failure to properly treat corrosive water from the Flint River before it flowed through pipes in 2014-15, releasing lead along the way.
Lawyers "achieved an extraordinary settlement in a case that has been intensely litigated for nearly six years," U.S. District Judge Judith Levy said. "The fees awarded reflect their hard and persistent work."
Legal fees and at least $7.1 million in expenses will come from the $626 million pool. Michigan is paying $600 million, while Flint, an engineering firm and McLaren Health are covering the rest of the settlement.
"Every dollar awarded to the attorneys is a dollar less for the claimants," Levy said. "Because of this, the court must balance society's strong interest in paying lawyers for their work and encouraging counsel to accept similar engagements in the future with the important interest in maximizing the claimants' monetary awards."
Flint residents are likely to net more than $400 million when fees are subtracted.
The settlement covers Flint children who were exposed to the water, adults who can show an injury, certain business owners and anyone who paid water bills. About 80% of the deal is earmarked for kids.
There is no safe level of lead. It can harm a child's brain development and cause attention and behavior problems.
In addition to the $39.6 million awarded to the lead attorneys, Levy set a detailed schedule of what lawyers can receive when claims are paid. There is a cap of 25% in some categories.
"It was fair, it was just, it was thoughtful," said Michael Pitt, an attorney in the long-running litigation.
John O'Connor, a San Francisco lawyer who has testified as a fee expert in more than 200 cases, said Levy's decision was fair.
"It's a very complicated formula," he said. "This is a healthy fee award, there's no doubt about it. But the court seemed impressed with the diligence of counsel. ... These guys were taking on a big action. It took a lot of work."
Lawsuits are pending against the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, McLaren and engineering firms.
Michigan's top court rules for ACLU in jail records dispute
BATTLE CREEK (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union won a decision Friday at the Michigan Supreme Court in a dispute over jail records related to the detention of a Marine veteran in 2018.
Calhoun County has refused to release records, claiming they can be withheld because the jail was holding a man who was arrested by federal immigration officers.
But the Supreme Court, in a 7-0 decision, said a federal regulation restricting information doesn't trump the terms of Michigan's open records law. The case was sent back to a Calhoun County judge.
The arrest of Jilmar Ramos-Gomez by federal authorities was a major mistake. The U.S. citizen was a lance corporal in the Marines and received awards for service in Afghanistan.
Ramos-Gomez was picked up at the Kent County jail, where he had been lodged in an unrelated matter, and taken to the Calhoun County jail. He was released after three days when questions about his citizenship finally were resolved.
The ACLU is seeking medical records, audio and video from Ramos-Gomez' time at the jail.
SUV runs over woman multiple times outside Detroit school
DETROIT (AP) — A young woman was found critically injured after she was run over multiple times by an SUV in the parking lot of a Detroit school, authorities said.
The 18-year-old woman was hospitalized in critical condition and was "clinging to life," Rudy Harper, 2nd deputy chief with the Detroit Police Department, said Thursday.
The woman has been hospitalized since she was injured Monday morning in the parking lot of the Fisher Magnet Upper Academy, before school was in session.
Harper said that the woman was not associated with the school.
Surveillance footage released by Detroit police shows the SUV entering the parking lot before the incident. The video shows that after the SUV runs over the woman, the suspect then backs the car over her before running her over once again, said Detroit Police Captain Kimberly Blackwell.
Police have since recovered the vehicle, but a suspect has not been identified.
Blackwell said the woman's chances of survival were very slim, but the woman is "a fighter."
Man charged in fatal shootings outside Detroit liquor store
DETROIT (AP) — A 44-year-old man has been charged in the fatal shootings of two men — one a bystander — outside a westside Detroit liquor store.
The suspect was expected to be arraigned Friday on two counts of first-degree murder, the Wayne County prosecutor's office said.
Raymondo Bankhead, 60, and James Deberry, 57, were shot Tuesday morning following an argument that started inside the business between Deberry and the suspect.
An employee told the two men to leave the store. The suspect and Deberry struck each other with metal bars before Deberry was shot, according to the prosecutor's office.
Bankhead was not involved in the fight and also was shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Deberry later died at a hospital.
Ex-Macomb prosecutor ordered to trial in corruption case
MOUNT CLEMENS (AP) — An ex-county prosecutor in the Detroit area has been ordered to stand trial on embezzlement and other charges.
A judge in Clinton Township made the ruling Friday following Eric Smith's preliminary examination.
Smith spent nearly 16 years as Macomb County prosecutor. Authorities have alleged that he ran a criminal enterprise and embezzled cash for country club catering, home security cameras and other perks.
Smith tapped accounts that held money from drunken driving cases, bad check cases and assets forfeited in drug crimes, according to the state attorney general's office. The alleged scheme dated back to 2012 totaled $600,000.
Smith resigned from office in March 2020 after facing criminal charges.
He pleaded guilty about a year ago to obstructing justice in an investigation of how he spent campaign donations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.