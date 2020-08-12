Whitmer to speak at Democratic National Convention
LANSING (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is scheduled to be featured on the opening night of next week’s Democratic National Convention.
Whitmer will speak Monday during the four-day event, which will be virtual due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The first-term governor, who was on Joe Biden’s short list for a running mate, met with him in Delaware last week, but he chose California Sen. Kamala Harris on Tuesday. Whitmer’s profile grew nationally in the spring as she confronted the COVID-19 crisis.
At the convention, Democrats will formally nominate the presidential ticket and also adopt a party platform and rules.
Man sentenced for naked home invasions in Ottawa County
(The Holland Sentinel) — An Ottawa County judge on Monday sentenced a Grand Rapids man to a minimum of 45 months in prison for breaking into two homes naked last summer.
Joshua Rupp, 36, was sentenced to up to 20 years on two charges of first-degree home invasion.
He broke into homes in Polkton Township while nude and, according to police reports, touched the breast of a woman who was home and made a lewd comment. While driving away in a car, he also sideswiped a vehicle on Garfield Street, striking a car that was carrying a woman and a child.
Rupp pleaded no contest to the charges last month, saying he had very little recollection of what happened. His lawyer said Rupp had reacted to cough medicine he took while on anti-depressants. Rupp was under a financial strain at the time, his lawyer said, and up until the home invasions had been an active, contributing member of his family and church communities.
For the home invasion convictions, Rupp received the lowest minimum sentence recommended by the sentencing guidelines. He received the maximum possible sentence for the assault.
Teen jailed over homework released from probation, judge says
PONTIAC (AP) — A suburban Detroit judge who sent a 15-year-old girl to a juvenile detention facility for not doing her homework released the teen from probation on Tuesday, after an appeals court ordered her release.
Oakland Circuit Judge Mary Ellen Brennan adopted a caseworker’s recommendation that the case be terminated and that the girl, called “Grace” to protect her identity, continue receiving mental health treatment at home.
The girl was placed on probation in April in a case involving allegations of assault and theft, and had been in Oakland County’s Children’s Village since May for violating that probation, according to ProPublica.
Brennan said a Michigan Court of Appeals decision July 31 ordering Grace’s release from Children’s Village effectively tied the lower court’s hands, The Detroit News reported. She said Grace appeared to be benefiting from the treatment she had received at the facility. No details of that treatment have been provided.
Among the requirements of her probation, Grace was expected to complete her schoolwork. Grace, who has ADHD and receives special education services, struggled with the transition to online learning and fell behind.
Brennan initially cited a “failure to submit to any schoolwork and getting up for school” for her decision to place the teen in juvenile detention. But the judge said at a July 20 hearing in Pontiac that Grace was placed in the juvenile facility because she was a threat to her mother and that police had been called out three times for confrontations between the two.
Michigan to assess remaining portion of failed dam
LANSING (AP) — State investigators and contractors will this week start assessing the remaining portion of a Michigan dam whose failure this spring contributed to millions of dollars in flood damage and destroyed more than 100 houses.
The state said Monday that it is taking over the assessment after the owners failed to comply with a federal court order to determine what additional work might be needed to stabilize the Edenville dam and ensure the safety of residents in the Midland County area.
The owner of the nearly 100-year-old dam, Boyce Hydro, has said it could not afford to make the changes that the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission had recommended before Edenville failed in May. Boyce Hydro declared bankruptcy in July.
“With Boyce in bankruptcy and unresponsive to both the court’s order and our inquiries, we are going forward with the needed engineering assessment,” said Teresa Seidel, director of the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy’s water resources division.
However, attorney Lawrence Kogan, who represents Boyce Hydro, said Boyce submitted a complete report, only short a time schedule and cost estimate.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered a separate investigation into why Edenville and another dam in the area failed.
The failure of the two dams destroyed 150 houses and caused more than $200 million in damage.
