Battle Creek man killed in snowmobile crash
NEWTON TWP. (The Detroit News) — A 49-year-old man from Battle Creek was killed late Thursday night in a snowmobile crash, according to Michigan State Police.
One other passenger, a 41-year-old woman from Battle Creek, was injured and taken to the Bronson Battle Creek hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
The fatal crash occurred at around 11:23 p.m. in Calhoun County’s Newton Township, state police said. The man was driving the snowmobile south across B Drive South when he entered a nearby field, hit a rock and lost control of the vehicle.
MSP is investigating the crash and doesn’t know if drugs or alcohol were a contributing factor. They were assisted by the Newton Township Fire Department, the Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi Tribal Police and LifeCare EMS at the scene.
So far this winter, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources has reported only one other fatality involving snowmobiles, which occurred Dec. 19. Last winter, the DNR reported 13 snowmobile-related deaths.
New Jersey, Michigan to offer joint online poker play Jan. 1
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Online poker players in New Jersey and Michigan will be able to compete against each other starting Jan. 1 as a long-sought effort by gambling companies and their regulators to expand interstate play takes effect.
PokerStars will combine player pools in the two states. The idea is that more players will lead to bigger prize pools and contribute to the growth of the industry.
PokerStars U.S. managing director, Severin Rasset, said his company worked closely with New Jersey and Michigan gambling regulators on the arrangement, adding he hopes other states will soon adopt similar pacts.
PokerStars has been operating in New Jersey since 2016.
BetMGM and PokerStars are active in Michigan and New Jersey, and stand to benefit from the launch.
PokerStars is owned by the Ireland-based company Flutter Entertainment.
Sex trafficker gets lengthy prison sentence, ordered to pay restitution
PONTIAC (Oakland Press/TNS) — While several charges were dismissed for a Pontiac man in connection with a widespread prostitution and sex trafficking ring, he got the maximum sentence this week for other related crimes that he pleaded guilty to in October.
On Dec. 20, Oakland County Circuit Judge Jacob Cunningham ordered Dallas Jordan-King, 25, to spend 100 months to 15 years in prison for one count of forced labor/commercial sex and an additional two years for possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He also got a concurrent sentence of 85 months to 20 years in prison for one count of child sexually abusive material-production.
Additionally, he was ordered to pay $27,000 in restitution, including $20,000 of proceeds from prostitution that he forcibly took from one of his victims, officials said.
The prosecution dismissed three counts of pandering, two counts of prostitution-accosting earnings, and one count of conducting a criminal enterprise.
Jordan-King reportedly operated a prostitution and sex trafficking enterprise with at least nine victims from July 2018 through Oct. 3, 2019, in Auburn Hills, Pontiac, Madison Heights and elsewhere. The investigation into the crime ring was a coordinated effort by the Auburn Hills Police Department and the FBI-led Oakland County Violent Crime and Gang Task Force.
“Jordan-King was a dangerous predator in a sex trafficking ring and was successfully arrested and prosecuted for his behavior,” Madison Heights Police Chief Corey Haines said. “Our city and many other cities are much safer today with him being sentenced to prison.”
When Jordan-King was arrested in 2019, he was in the early days of a five-year probation period after completing a year-long sentence for fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct and felonious assault. Jordan-King was acquitted of a 2016 sexual assault charge in West Virginia, alleged when he was a high school student there, according to the Charleston Gazette-Mail.
Crash involving 9 semis closes EB I-94 in SW Michigan
WATERVLIET (The Detroit News/TNS) — Eastbound I-94 near Watervliet was shutdown Friday due to a crash involving nine semi-trucks, Michigan State Police said.
Officials reported the crash at about 10:30 a.m. in a tweet. Shortly after, they said there was a seven-vehicle pileup at the same mile marker. State police said no serious injuries were reported, but urged motorists to seek an alternate route.
Watervliet is in northeastern Berrien County, about 12 miles east of Benton Harbor.
Not far from the crash site, a state police patrol vehicle was struck by another car on I-94, police said. The trooper in the patrol vehicle was not injured.
Officials also said that eastbound I-94 near Red Arrow Highway in Lincoln Township was been shut down due to a crash. They said a firefighter who was working on traffic control was struck by a vehicle. His injuries are unknown.
