Norton Shores man sentenced for selling counterfeit sports cards
LANSING (DOJ) — Chief U.S. District Judge Hala Y. Jarbou has sentenced a Norton Shores man to 30 months in prison after selling more than $43,000 worth of antique baseball card packs that he represented as original and unopened, U.S. Attorney Mark Totten announced Tuesday.
The packs were opened, had the valuable cards removed, and were resealed to look like new, unopened packs.
Bryan Kennert, 57, has engaged in schemes to sell fake sports cards and packs for at least 30 years, Totten said.
“Consumers should have confidence that the products they buy are the real thing,” Totten said.
In 2019, a couple purchased $43,354.94 of baseball card packs from Kennert that they later learned were tampered with. The couple met Kennert after visiting an antique store in Muskegon, where they saw packs of baseball cards that were listed for sale as original and unopened. The couple researched the packs, determined the price was a bargain, and met with Kennert eight times from April to October 2019 to purchase packs. When the couple went to have the packs authenticated and checked for condition, they were told the packs were resealed and nearly worthless.
After learning of the fraud, federal agents executed a search warrant at Kennert’s home. There, they found fake cards that would have been worth $7.3 million, alongside supplies to make fake card packs.
Agents interviewed Kennert, who admitted making around $100,000 a year selling fake cards and packs.
Irene Bronner, matriarch of Christmas store family, dies at 95
FRANKENMUTH (The Detroit News/TNS) — Irene Bronner, the matriarch of the family behind Michigan’s largest and most famous store for Christmas decorations, has died at the age of 95.
Bronner – who died Sunday, according to her obituary – was the wife of Wallace “Wally” Bronner, who founded Bronner’s CHRISTmas Wonderland in Frankenmuth in 1945. The store boasts being the world’s largest Christmas store, covering 27 acres.
Born Irene Pretzer on March 16, 1927, in Hemlock, she married Wally Bronner on June 23, 1951. Wally Bronner died in 2008.
Irene served on the company’s board of directors and was involved with the Wallace and Irene Bronner and Family Charitable Foundation.
Before joining her husband at the store, Irene was a teacher in Frankenmuth Public Schools as well as in Buena Vista.
Survivors include her children: Wayne Bronner, Carla Spletzer, Randy Bronner and Maria Sutorik; as well as several grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held Saturday at St. Lorenz Lutheran Church in Frankenmuth.
Michigan adds 12,414 cases, 173 deaths from COVID-19 in past week
LANSING (The Detroit News/TNS) — The state added 12,414 cases of COVID-19 over the past week, with 173 deaths, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced Tuesday.
Michigan reported an average of about 1,773 cases per day over the past seven days, a 1 percent decrease from a daily average of 1,793 cases a week prior. On Oct. 11, the state said it had added 12,548 cases and 152 deaths from the virus in the previous week. The state tally does not include those who test positive with an at-home test.
On Monday, the state reported that 1,051 adults and 23 pediatric patients were hospitalized with confirmed infections, an increase from last week’s 978 adults and a decrease from 24 children. Inpatient records were set on Jan. 10, when 4,580 adults were hospitalized with COVID-19.
Tuesday’s additions bring the state’s overall totals to 2,874,009 cases and 39,092 deaths since the virus was first detected here in March 2020.
As of last Monday, no counties in Michigan are considered at a “high level” for the increased burden on health care or severe disease. Thirty-two Michigan counties have a “medium” transmission level, according to the state health department.
Driver is struck, killed by another car after hitting deer
MOUNT PLEASANT (AP) — A man who got out of his car after striking a deer was killed by another vehicle in central Michigan, authorities said.
The 33-year-old Shepherd man was hit Monday when the driver of the second car swerved to avoid a crash on U.S. 127, near Mount Pleasant, investigators said. Conditions at the time were dark and misty.
The lights on Joshua Davis’ Ford Focus “had been disabled from the deer accident and were not working,” the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office said.
The driver of the other vehicle, a 77-year-old woman from Lansing, was taken to an emergency room for an evaluation, police said.
‘Horrible, sadistic’ man sentenced for beating death of girl, 5
DETROIT (The Detroit News/TNS) — The death of 5-year-old Lyric Jones haunts Wayne County Prosecutor Erin Wilmoth.
Lyric was beaten to death in a Detroit-area motel room in June 2019 by her mother, Steffani Jones, 29; and her mother’s boyfriend, Michael Lewis, 33.
Thinking about what was going through Lyric’s mind in her last moments haunts Wilmoth, she said during Lewis’ sentence hearing Tuesday. The case has been tragic for everyone involved, even the court staff, Wilmoth said.
“I won’t ever forget these faces,” Wilmoth said. “I don’t think anything is ever going to take the pain of that day away from this family.”
Lewis was sentenced Tuesday to 28-50 years in prison for second-degree murder. Three other charges, felony murder and two counts of first-degree child abuse, were dismissed as a part of his plea deal.
Lyric’s 3-year-old half-brother was severely injured but survived the beating. His injuries were mirrors of Lyric’s, Wilmoth said.
The boy, who is now 6, looks happy and healthy in recent photos she has seen of him, Wilmoth said. He lives with his grandmother, who said Tuesday that she thinks Lyric tried to save her brother from Lewis, who she called a “horrible, sadistic man.”
Lyric and her brother were living with Jones and Lewis at the Redford Township motel at the time of Lyric’s death.
Lyric was allegedly beaten for drinking out of a toilet, according to a court petition to terminate the parental rights of the boy’s mother and father.
Jones is set to be sentenced Oct. 28 for involuntary manslaughter and second-degree child abuse.
